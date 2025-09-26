Gullu: Turkish singer dies after falling from sixth floor balcony as son dispels 'unfounded' rumours

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

1 minute ago
Turkish singer Gullu has died after falling from a sixth floor balcony, her son has confirmed.

Gullu, who’s real name is Gul Tut, reportedly fell from the balcony of her home in Cinarcik, Yalova.

Her son, Tuberk Yaz, confirmed the news in a post on Instagram - but also had to dispel rumours about his mother taking her own life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to reports, Gullu had been sitting on the balcony with her daughter and a friend around 3am when she suddenly felt unwell and fell. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Turkish singer Gullu has died after falling from a sixth floor balcony, according to reports.placeholder image
Turkish singer Gullu has died after falling from a sixth floor balcony, according to reports. | Gullu/Instagram

Posting on Instagram, Yaz said: “The reports circulating on social media are unfounded. I will share developments regarding the funeral here.

“May she rest in peace.”

The Yalova Governor’s Office said officials were called to a “fall from height” at a residence on Vali Ak Street.

A spokesperson said: “When officials arrived, it was understood that the artist known as Gullu, Gul Tut, fell from the window while spending time with her daughter and her daughter’s friend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“An investigation has been initiated by the Cinarcik District Police Department.”

Tributes have poured in for the singer, who began performing at weddings at the age of 15 and rose to fame with her Romani-inspired music.

Related topics:MusicSocial media
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice