Turkish singer Gullu has died after falling from a sixth floor balcony, her son has confirmed.

Gullu, who’s real name is Gul Tut, reportedly fell from the balcony of her home in Cinarcik, Yalova.

Her son, Tuberk Yaz, confirmed the news in a post on Instagram - but also had to dispel rumours about his mother taking her own life.

According to reports, Gullu had been sitting on the balcony with her daughter and a friend around 3am when she suddenly felt unwell and fell. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Posting on Instagram, Yaz said: “The reports circulating on social media are unfounded. I will share developments regarding the funeral here.

“May she rest in peace.”

The Yalova Governor’s Office said officials were called to a “fall from height” at a residence on Vali Ak Street.

A spokesperson said: “When officials arrived, it was understood that the artist known as Gullu, Gul Tut, fell from the window while spending time with her daughter and her daughter’s friend.

“An investigation has been initiated by the Cinarcik District Police Department.”

Tributes have poured in for the singer, who began performing at weddings at the age of 15 and rose to fame with her Romani-inspired music.