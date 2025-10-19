Star of Harry Potter films, Miriam Margolyes, turned down hit BBC show The Celebrity Traitors saying she couldn’t think of anything she’d rather less do.

Outspoken actor Miriam Margolyes - known to millions around the world through her role in the Harry Potter movies - says she turned down the chance to appear in Celebrity Traitors, and that she had never seen the hit BBC show.

As the likes of Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross and Kate Garraway battle it out in the celebrity edition of the programme, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, Margolyes told an audience at the Cheltenham Literature Festival she had turned it down.

The 84-year-old said she was "offered this job" but had said "no", instantly, as "can’t think of anything I’d rather less do".

"No, I’m not into that," she went on. "I’ve never watched it, I don’t intend to watch it. There is some jolly good people doing it. And if they want to do it for money, well, that’s fair enough but you won’t get me on it."

Traitors sees two teams of competitors - faithfuls and traitors - battle it out to be the last team standing, with faithfuls hoping to banish all traitors before the end of the run, and pick up a cash pot.

Miriam Margolyes attends the Pride Of Britain awards | Getty Images

Margolyes, however, was promoting her latest book, The Little Book Of Miriam, an anthology of her thought-provoking wisdom and stories from her long career.

Never shy of giving her opinion, at the festival appearance, the actor spoke fondly about her friends Dame Maggie Smith, who she had starred alongside in the Harry Potter films, and Dame Judi Dench.

She also “wanted to put the record straight” to claim the title of the first person to say the f-word on TV, during a 1963 during episode of University Challenge. “Well, if you get a question wrong… I mean, of course you say, oh, f***,” she said. “I did get a question wrong, and it was clearly my face saying what I just said.

“But the sound was bleeped out, so nobody actually heard it, but I did say it. It’s not something I’m proud of but it did happen. So Ken Tynan was waltzing about saying that he was the first person, he wasn’t. He may have said it many times but not the first time.”

Margolyes also described US President Donald Trump as the “orange turd over the water” and spoke warmly of the King and Camilla. “It’s a difficult subject at the moment," she said. “Families are complicated and that family is a complicated family.

“It is jolly tough, I would imagine, being the King at the moment. He is, as I have met him and I like him very, very much and Camilla. I would never thought in all my life I would ever sit at the same table and talk with the royal family, the King and the Queen.

“I just wish mummy and daddy could have known that happened, as they wouldn’t have believed it either, and would have been so thrilled, as I am. He’s an absolute sweetheart, a real darling.”

Margolyes said she was thrilled to be appointed an OBE for services to drama and took a swipe at those who want her stripped of the honour because of her support for Palestine.

“Now people want me to give it back because certain areas of North London want me to give it back because of my support for the Palestinians,” the actor, who is herself Jewish, said.

“I just think, f*** it, I’m not giving it back. It is something which is very divisive at the moment. I can’t change my mind about this. I feel deeply shocked at the way people are accepting, seemingly accepting, what’s going on in Palestine. I support the Palestinians unreservedly and I feel terrible distress at what’s happening. I’m not giving back my OBE, so yah boo sucks.”