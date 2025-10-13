Star of hit BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey, Joanna Page, reveals she shared details of the show’s shock finale despite being sworn to secrecy.

Actor Joanna Page - of Gavin And Stacey fame has revealed how she revealed the hit sitcom's shock finale, despite being sworn to secrecy. Page, who played Stacey Shipman throughout the BBC favourite's run, has admitted after reading the scripts for the final shows - which ran over Christmas 2024 - she immediately told her husband and mother what happened.

The star also admitted she cried throughout filming of the final episodes but remained calm while watching it with her family when it aired - except during a documentary which followed.

"We all sat down and I can’t actually believe we did it because I was really quite tense and what I really wanted to do instinctively was to say to everybody: ‘Go away, I just want to sit in a room and watch it on my own,’" said Page, who grew up in Swansea.

“But we all watched it together and it was just silent, and nobody messed around. All you could hear was this sort of little crying from my Mum kind of all the way through. Weirdly I didn’t cry through any of it watching it on Christmas Day even though I’d been crying so much all the way through.

“And it was only afterwards, round about new year when we watched the behind the scenes documentary, that really set me off and I just couldn’t stop crying for that whole day then. It was borderline traumatic.”

Joanna Page was at the Cheltenham Literature Festival talking about her book Lush! My Story - From Swansea To Stacey and Everything In Between | Nicky Johnston/PA

The confession came at the Cheltenham Literature Festival, where the star was speaking about her autobiography, Lush! My Story - From Swansea To Stacey and Everything In Between.

Married to fellow actor James Thornton, mother-of-four Page said she learned of the final episodes of Gavin & Stacey becoming a reality through a missed call from co-creator, James Corden.

"I just thought: ‘Oh my God, it’s happening, it’s happening’," she went on. "I was excited because I thought: ‘I’m going to know if he says yes, I’m going to know if he says yes'. When they said: ‘Don’t tell anybody,’ I said: ‘Oh my God, James, of course I won’t'.

“I put the phone down and phoned my mother. And then I told my husband and then when the script arrived, I just showed it to mum straight away and James.

“One time I was trying to learn my lines, and I was sitting on the bed in my bedroom with my mum going over the lines and I made my daughter go out of the room. She had a funny look on her face as she was leaving, and I looked under the bed and she put her iPad under there and on record. I took it out and deleted it.”

Page also spoke of her time at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada) where she was constantly told she could not act, and described the last time she was there. “I’d left early to go and work at the Royal National Theatre and I was doing the Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie and I came back because I wanted to do my three, which is when you do your monologues to get agents,” she said.

“I had an agent by that point, but it was a point of principle, and I wanted to go back and I wanted to do my three. I did it and then a director’s assistant, who I had to work with there, came up to me and he said: ‘I know what it is. All these years I always thought that you were shit, but it’s not that, it’s that you’re Welsh.’ I couldn’t believe it. I turned around and I walked out, and I have never ever been back since.”

She also recounted “loads” of awkward moments, pre the birth of the MeToo movement, saying such incidents were the “norm”.

“I remember one particular job I was doing on the telly and there was this one actor, and nobody liked working with him,” she said. “He was just very difficult to work with and was just so sort of smutty in everything he was saying, but you just had to get on with it.

“As a young female it’s utterly terrifying and if somebody says stuff that is really inappropriate it is very difficult as a young woman to go: ‘Can we just stop filming?’ It was me and him and we had to go out filming, and he literally spent the whole day singing songs and basically telling me what he was going to shove up my arse.

“In moments like that I just went completely mute, and I just had to endure it all day. I literally couldn’t speak. I got back to my trailer at the end of filming, and I told the producer straight away.”