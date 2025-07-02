Fans of Gavin and Stacey now have the chance to buy one of the houses featured in the hit BBC sitcom for just £220,000.

Comedy fans now have the chance to live on the set of a classic UK series - in Barry Island, home of Gavin & Stacey. A two-bedroom terraced house in the West End of Barry will be better known to fans of the BBC show as Doris' house.

Described as "charming" in the property listing, the mid-terrace home has been the setting for countless hilarious scenes in Gavin & Stacey, featuring the likes of the title characters, as well as Uncle Bryn, Pam, Mick, Smithy and Nessa.

The listing details how the "delightful" house is "brimming with warmth, personality and seaside charm", boasting a "modern fitted kitchen and an open plan lounge/diner, ideal for hosting gatherings and creating lasting memories with friends and family" - just as the Shipmans and the Wests did in the comedy classic.

"The two double bedrooms offer comfortable living spaces, while the modern first-floor four-piece bathroom provides a touch of luxury," the listing went on. Step outside and discover the generous fully enclosed, low-maintenance rear garden, providing a private sanctuary for relaxation and outdoor enjoyment.

"Whether you enjoy al fresco dining, gardening, or simply basking in the sun, this outdoor space offers endless possibilities for creating your own outdoor oasis in the heart of Barry."

Sadly for the buyers, it seems unlikely the cast will be returning any time soon, after the hit show came to a conclusion on Christmas Day 2024, watched by some 20 million viewers keen to find out what happened to their favourite comedy characters.

However, should you have £220,000 spare, you could always create your own Gavin & Stacey - or simply recreate some hilarious moments from the show, which ran for three series, as well as three Christmas specials. Just keep an eye out for Uncle Bryn across the road...