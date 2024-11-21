Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After news of the death of Labour politician, John Prescott, we have taken a look back at when the former deputy prime minister made a surprise appearance in comedy hit Gavin and Stacey.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the death of former deputy prime minister, John Prescott, we remember the bizarre moment the ex-merchant seaman appeared in hit comedy sitcom, Gavin and Stacey. The Labour politician’s family confirmed the 86-year-old had died following a battle with Alzheimer’s.

Although most famous for being a key figure in Sir Tony Blair’s New Labour project and to some as custodian of the party’s traditional values, the former trade union activist also turned his hand to TV in 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the original BBC series, which ran from 2007 until 2010, Ruth Jones’ character Nessa Jenkins regularly recalled her sexual liaisons with celebrities such as Nigel Havers, members of Welsh comedy hip hop group Goldie Lookin Chain – and Mr Prescott.

The character regularly alluded to the Labour politician being a former flame, including expressing regret that he was not the father of her baby when she fell pregnant. Mr Prescott made a cameo appearance as himself in the final episode of the third series, arriving as a guest at Nessa’s wedding as she prepared to tie the knot with fiance Dave Coaches, played by Steffan Rhodri.

Former deputy prime minister John Prescott picking up an environmental award at Chester Zoo in 1999 | Phil Noble/PA Wire

In the episode, he can be seen entering the church and congratulating Dave, to which he replies: “Cheers John, nice to see you.”

Mr Prescott wrote on his blog at the time: “I’ve got to say I thoroughly enjoyed my cameo in Gavin And Stacey. I’d heard about this running joke about me and this woman called Nessa in the series. Ruth (Jones), who plays Nessa, got in touch and asked if I’d be a sport and play a part.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Prescott added: “As for Nessa, I suppose I have to accept it appears I’ve lost out to a better man.”

Nessa often joked about her former lovers, and on her affair with Mr Prescott she said he gave her “full use of one of the Jags”, in reference to his love of the car. The press nicknamed him “two Jags” – a reference to his official Jaguar and his own vehicle – when he was urging the public to take fewer journeys by car.

Gavin And Stacey starred Mathew Horne and Joanna Page as the titular young couple who fall in love despite one living in Essex and the other in Wales. Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman play Gavin’s parents Mick and Pam, while Melanie Walters stars as Stacey’s widowed mother Gwen with Rob Brydon as her Uncle Bryn.

The show returned in 2019 for a one-off festive episode, which ended on a cliff-hanger when Nessa proposed to Neil “Smithy” Smith, played by James Corden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones and Corden, who created and wrote the series and play the best friends of the title characters, confirmed its return in May, sharing a script titled Gavin And Stacey: The Finale. The episode will air on Christmas Day 2024.