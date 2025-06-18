Ruth Jones, star of hit comedy Gavin and Stacey, has announced her separation from husband David Peet.

After 25 years of marriage, star of hit comedy series Gavin and Stacey, Ruth Jones has announced her separation from husband David Peet. The pair met while filming a pilot episode of a BBC comedy and married in 1999.

The couple actually parted ways 18 months ago but the 58-year-old actress has now confirmed they have now legally separated. Ruth is now living in London while film producer David lives in Canada and is in a new relationship.

They both insist they remain good friends, in spite of their separation. Ruth is step-mum to David's three children - Louise, Alex, and Fiona - from a previous marriage and has previously admitted she loves being a step-mum.

Reflecting on never having children of her own, in an earlier interview, the comedy writer told the Daily Mail: "It just didn't happen. It wasn't a decision. I don't have a burning desire to have babies."

Ruth however sympathised with women who want children of their own but aren't able to have them. The TV star said: "I think it's heartbreaking if you do and you find out you can't have them. I love being a step-mum - all the joys of motherhood without the pain of childbirth."

Despite rarely talking about her marriage in public, Ruth did reveal she spoke to David for the first time when they chatted on the phone about a TV project calling it “love at first voice. She previously told The Scotsman newspaper: "I married the man that I love. It was love at first voice because I spoke to him on the phone before I met him."

Ruth and David worked together on a pilot show in the 90s while she was single but he was married at the time. Ruth previously confessed to having had "an affair" with the producer, telling the Daily Mail: "I had an affair, in that sense. I can’t believe I’ve just said that to you!"

Ruth and David worked together on various projects over the years, including Gavin and Stacey, which the actress co-wrote and starred in. Although most famous for playing Nessa in the hit show, she also starred as Linda in cult comedy Nighty Night, Myfanwy in Little Britain, and Magz in Saxondale.

After being judged the Best Female Comedy Newcomer at the 2007 British Comedy Awards, Ruth has gone on to be appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2014 New Year Honours for services to entertainment and was awarded the British Academy Television Award for Best Female Comedy Performance in 2025 for her role as Nessa in Gavin & Stacey, among many other accolades.