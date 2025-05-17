Star of Gavin and Stacey, Ruth Jones, has unveiled she is “suffering” with her health.

Ruth Jones, who is best known for playing Nessa in the BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey, has opened up about her health battles and issued a warning to others as they get older. "You don't know what you've got until it's gone," she told Woman & Home magazine. "I don't particularly practise gratitude, but often I get a wake-up call where I'll go, 'Thank goodness I can still do this.'".

She added: "At the moment I'm suffering with my knees. I hadn't realised how much I take being able to walk down the street for granted."

The actress shared that her journey towards a healthier lifestyle began in earnest after an indulgent holiday period at the start of the last decade. She reminisced about that pivotal time: "I came back from holiday - January 2010 - and we all overdo it on holiday, don't we? Something just clicked, I felt this is now or never, I wanted to make a positive change for me and I haven't looked back."

Ruth said that instead of following fad diets she kept it simple by keeping an eye on what she ate and just made sure that she was burning more calories than she consumed. Her pragmatic approach eventually led to an impressive weight loss of four and a half stone over 22 months. Speaking of her straightforward strategy, she said: "Although I have done loads of diets in my time I have never done it the old-fashioned way: taking in less calories than I was using."

After receiving a BAFTA award earlier this month, Ruth expressed heartfelt gratitude to James Corden, co-creator of the Gavin and Stacey finale. She also hinted at potential future collaborations, stating: "I love you, James, I love writing with you, long may it continue."