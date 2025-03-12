The long-awaited return of Gavin and Stacey is among the Bafta Memorable Moment nominees at this year’s ceremony.

The nominees for the Bafta P&O Cruises Memorable Moment award have been revealed ahead of the star-studded ceremony, due to take place in May. The award is the only Bafta television gong voted on by the public and aims to celebrate the TV moment that had the biggest impact on the viewers in 2024.

There are six nominated moments in this year’s category. The Gavin & Stacey Christmas special, specifically the scene in which Smithy (James Corden) asks Mick (Larry Lamb) whether he should marry his partner Sonia (Laura Aikman) while standing at the altar, had been given a nod, while Strictly Come Dancing champion Chris McCausland’s touching performance to You’ll Never Walk Alone is also nominated.

The cast of Gavin and Stacey: the finale | BBC

The unforgettable moment in The Traitors season two when Diane revealed that Ross was in fact her son is also nominated. Bridgerton, Rivals and Mr Bates Vs The Post Office also all picked up nominations in the category.

The full list of Bafta P&O Cruises Memorable Moment nominees are:

Bridgerton - “THE” carriage scene where Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope

Gavin and Stacey The Finale - Smithy’s Wedding: Mick Stands Up

Mr Bates vs The Post Office - Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline

Rivals - Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis

Strictly Come Dancing - Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell waltz to ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’

The Traitors - ‘Paul isn’t my son... but Ross is!’

How to vote for Bafta P&O Cruises Memorable Moment award

You can vote for your favourite TV moments of the year on the Bafta website. The voting page also has a handy transcript and video of each moment if you need a reminder before casting your vote.

You must be a UK resident and at least 18 years old to take part in the online vote, and you can only cast one vote.

Not only will you be able to take part in picking a winner, but you will also be entered into a prize draw which will see 25 pairs of tickets to the star-studded London ceremony up for grabs. The voting opens at 8am on Wednesday, March 12 and will close at 23:59 on Friday, April 29.