It featured in an iconic music video from a 1991 hit song and now it’s up for sale - but can you remember which rocker appeared in front of the derelict building?

A derelict property in rural Somerset that surprisingly boasts a place in pop history is up for sale. For the Silk Mill building, in Holford, was the backdrop for the video of Bryan Adams' iconic 1991 hit song, (Everything I Do) I Do It For You.

In the video, filmed by Somerset-based director Julien Temple, Adams and his band perform the ballad - which featured in the hit movie Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, starring Kevin Costner - in front of the 500-year-old structure.

The song was a huge success, sitting at the top of the UK charts for a record-breaking 16 weeks, but the building has remained abandoned. Now, you could grab a guitar and recreate the iconic video yourself, as the 1.5-acre Silk Mill site is up for sale - and could be yours for £75,000.

Derelict Silk Mill in Somerset was the backdrop for Bryan Adams' hit (Everything I Do) I Do It For You music video | Nest Associates

As well as the derelict Silk Mill, the West Somerset property also includes mature woodland and the fast-flowing Holford River. Estate agent Ross Walls told Luxury Property News how "not many properties have such a back story", adding: "It's a great lifestyle or conservation opportunity."

He said he had received approaches from Bryan Adams fans keen to get hold of a piece of the rock legend's story, but his efforts to contact the Canadian musician had so far been "without success".

Silk Mill is not the only landmark spot in West Somerset, however, with nearby Kilve beach also featuring in the Everything I Do video, while the area was a favourite haunt of romantic poet William Wordsworth in the 18th century.

Wordsworth and his sister Dorothy spent time living at nearby Alfoxton Park and frequently walked in Holford Glen, with a waterfall along the river, a short distance from the Silk Mill, featuring in the poem, Lines Written in Early Spring.

Mr Walls added: "It's an incredible place, truly magical."

The mill was originally founded by Huguenot refugees, made up of protestants who fled France and southern Belgium, but fell into disrepair in 1860 after two fires.

However, anyone buying the site should know it would not be suitable for conversion into a home, the agent said. You can find the full property listing on the Nest Associates website.