James Bond fans have the opportunity to purchase a property with genuine 007 status as Sean Connery’s former French Riviera home hits the market - take a look inside.

Dubbed “Bond Villa” by the locals, Sean Connery’s former French Riviera home has once again hit the market. The eye-catching Villa Roc Fleuri, nestled on a terraced hillside in Nice and boasting panoramic views of the port and the Cap d’Antibes, the breathtaking Art Deco gem is as dramatic as a 007 chase scene.

The former James Bond star’s old estate in the south of France was built in 1930 and oozes old-world glamour with more than 10,000 square feet of living space. The opulent stone mansion retains many of its original period features including mosaic inlays, intricate ceiling mouldings, elegant wood panelling, wrought-iron bannisters, and even its original elevator cabin.

“It arguably has the most spectacular view in Nice,” says the listing. And they’re not wrong. Perched at the foot of Mont Boron and nestled beside the iconic Château de l’Anglais, the estate’s location is as prime as they come.

Behind private gates draped in elegant wisteria, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom residence spans five levels, connected by both staircases and that nostalgic lift. The entrance opens to a grand hall with floor-to-ceiling windows framing unforgettable vistas of the sea and mountains.

The main floor offers a cosy family room, an additional sitting room and kitchenette, while the dining room and full kitchen below open to a garden terrace made for alfresco entertaining. Upstairs, the primary suite comes complete with his-and-hers bathrooms, a dressing room and a private balcony for early morning martinis or late-night stargazing.

Outdoor amenities are fit for a Bond villain’s lair: manicured lawns, a rooftop entertaining deck with a built-in barbecue, and winding garden pathways that lead down to the rugged shoreline. But the real showstopper? A spa complex featuring a gym and a stunning heated infinity pool that seamlessly blends indoors and outdoors – all with that jaw-dropping Mediterranean backdrop.

The estate also includes a separate caretaker’s house and a guesthouse near the entrance, divided into two stylish apartments – perfect for keeping friends close and paparazzi far away.

The current owners bought the home in 2015 and have since carried out a full renovation, preserving its vintage charm while adding all the modern luxuries. It was previously on the market in 2020 for around £25.39 million, making this relisting a relative bargain – for Bond-level budgets, that is - as it is now listed by Savills with an asking price of £19.83m (€24.5m).