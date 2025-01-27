Home Alone house sells for eye-watering sum: 671 Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka, Illinois makes over the asking price
Most of us would like to own a piece of cinematic history - but can you imagine living in one? Well, that will be the case for the new owners of 671 Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka, Illinois.
The five-bedroom house, which also boasts six bathrooms, is better known as the home of the McCallister family in 90s Christmas classic, Home Alone. In the Christmas classic movie, a young Macaulay Culkin defends the property from burglars after being accidentally left behind when his family heads off on holiday for the festive season. The house itself becomes a character in the film as the youngster sets a series of traps for the hapless criminals.
Having been listed for £4.1 million ($5.25m), it has just sold for over the asking price, at just over £4.4m ($5.5m). It was the first time the property had been put up for sale since 2012, although in 2021 the house was offered up by accommodation company Airbnb for one night only.
The Georgian-style mansion was built in the 1920s and retains many of the features made famous in the movie, including a grand staircase, a wood-burning fireplace and a basement cinema. Ahead of the sale, the Dawn Mckenna Group property agency said the current owners had doubled the living space in the house, including adding a conservatory and basketball court.
