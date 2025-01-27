Home Alone house sells for eye-watering sum: 671 Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka, Illinois makes over the asking price

Jamie Jones
By Jamie Jones

Editor

27th Jan 2025, 4:29pm
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The iconic Home Alone house - 671 Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka, Illinois - has just sold for more than the asking price.

Most of us would like to own a piece of cinematic history - but can you imagine living in one? Well, that will be the case for the new owners of 671 Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka, Illinois.

The five-bedroom house, which also boasts six bathrooms, is better known as the home of the McCallister family in 90s Christmas classic, Home Alone. In the Christmas classic movie, a young Macaulay Culkin defends the property from burglars after being accidentally left behind when his family heads off on holiday for the festive season. The house itself becomes a character in the film as the youngster sets a series of traps for the hapless criminals.

Having been listed for £4.1 million ($5.25m), it has just sold for over the asking price, at just over £4.4m ($5.5m). It was the first time the property had been put up for sale since 2012, although in 2021 the house was offered up by accommodation company Airbnb for one night only.

The iconic Home Alone house has just been sold for over the asking priceThe iconic Home Alone house has just been sold for over the asking price
The iconic Home Alone house has just been sold for over the asking price | Dawn McKenna Group

The Georgian-style mansion was built in the 1920s and retains many of the features made famous in the movie, including a grand staircase, a wood-burning fireplace and a basement cinema. Ahead of the sale, the Dawn Mckenna Group property agency said the current owners had doubled the living space in the house, including adding a conservatory and basketball court.

However, for film buffs, it’s the the frontage which is the most memorable part of the home and that, thankfully, remains much the same as those iconic shots from Home Alone.

Related topics:AirbnbChristmas

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice