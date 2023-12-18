A fan-made Home Alone 3 trailer imagines an adult Kevin McCallister taking on Harry and Marv once more

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A trailer for Home Alone 3 has been made, and Kevin McCallister is all grown up and ready to fight the recently released Wet Bandits. But wait, you’re thinking, there already was a Home Alone 3, and it was rubbish.

Well, you’re right, Home Alone 3 was a standalone 1997 sequel to the first two films starring Alex D. Linz as the new abandoned kid on the block, Alex Pruitt. But this newly released fan-made trailer imagines a Home Alone 3 in which Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, and Daniel Stern reunite for one more Christmas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trailer picks up three decades after the events of Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, which saw Harry and Marv taken to prison after a failed toy store heist. Now they’re out, but Kevin’s not done with them yet.

Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone 3 'trailer'

Is the Home Alone 3 trailer real?

Unfortunately the trailer for Home Alone 3: Kevin’s Revenge, a direct sequel to Lost in New York, is a joke fan-made trailer, which uses archival footage and other films the cast have starred in, as well as crafty editing to make a surprisingly realistic clip.

The trailer, made by YouTuber @VJ4rawr2, who has made other fake trailers including Titanic 2, The Batman Multiverse, and Frying Dory, features a narrator saying ‘this year, it’s time to rediscover a classic. Kevin McCallister is back, except this family is a little weird around Christmas.’

Kevin has his revenge on the Wet Bandits in fan-made Home Alone 3 trailer

An adult Kevin McCallister is seen opening his front door to find a note left by the Wet Bandits, who he helped send to prison more than 30 years before, telling him that they’re back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We learn from a news report that Kevin has boobytrapped his house with ‘guns, explosives, and possibly tarantulas’, whilst clips show Marv tied to a chair.

Clips cut from Home Sweet Home alone, in which Devin Ratray reprised his role as Kevin’s older brother Buzz, show him now working as a police officer. In this trailer he keeps watch on the house and prevents other officers from interfering in Kevin’s brutal quest for revenge.

It picks up from where Home Alone 2: Lost in New York left off - with clumsy criminals Harold 'Harry' Lyme (Joe Pesci) and Marvin 'Marv' Merchants (Daniel Stern) being hauled off to jail following their toy store heist.

Where can you watch the Home Alone films?