If you’re looking for warm destinations in May that are under four hours’ flight from the UK, here are some top picks where you can catch some solid sunshine.

NationalWorld asked ChatGPT what the warmest destinations are in May that are under four hours flight away from the UK. For guaranteed heat Southern Spain (like Seville) gets hot in May — sometimes over 30°C.

For beach and sightseeing holiday, Malta or Sicily give a great mix. And the destinations with the lowest rainfall in May are Canary Isalnds and Malta. These two destinations tend to be dry.

Listed below are the warmest destinations in May that are under four hours’ flight from UK according to ChatGPT.

Malta: 23–26°C. Under 3.5 hrs flight. May is a great time to visit Malta as the sea is just getting swimmable — around 19–21°C. There are also fewer crowds as it is before the summer rush.

Southern Spain (Andalusia – Málaga, Seville): 24–30°C. 2.5 to 3 hrs flight. Wander palaces like the Alhambra or Real Alcázar without melting in 40°C heat. May is the sweet spot for sightseeing and comfort.

Algarve, Portugal: 22–26°C. 2.5 to 3 hrs flight. The coastline is stunning — think golden cliffs, turquoise coves, and long sandy stretches — and in May, you get them mostly to yourself.

Crete, Greece: 23–27°C. Under four hours’ flight. Wildflowers everywhere, green hills, and clear blue skies — it’s Crete at its most vibrant.

Sicily, Italy: 22–26°C. Under three hours’ flight. Big sights like Taormina, Palermo, and the Valley of the Temples are peaceful, and locals aren’t burned out from tourist season yet.

South of France (Nice, Cannes): 20–24°C. Under two hours’ flight. Nice, Cannes, Antibes — just as beautiful as in summer, but way more relaxed and less expensive. Lavender fields start waking up, and gardens (like those in Eze or Grasse) are full of color and fragrance.