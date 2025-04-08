Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we creep closer to summer holidays, city breaks are on our minds - especially the ones that will cost us the least to visit.

Looking at the average costs for things such as meals, beers and coffees, global travel booking platform Omio has looked into the European cities that offer the cheapest food and drink so you can enjoy your trip without breaking the bank. Kosovo’s capital, Prishtina, made it to the top of the list as the cheapest European city for food and drink.

Serving up meals for as little as £4.18 and brewing coffees for just £1.02, it seems that this is the place to go if you want to eat your way around a new city on a budget. Skopje, Sarajevo, Minsk, Chișinău, Podgorica, Ankara, Prague, Sofia and Budapest make up the rest of the ten cheapest cities.

All dishing up a decent dinner for less than £10, meaning you can experience local cuisine and wash it all down with a beer that costs you less than £3! If you have a high budget and like to indulge in the finer side of dining, then Oslo, Vaduz, Reykjavík, Copenhagen, and Bern are the most expensive cities to eat and drink in.

As we creep closer to summer holidays, city breaks are on our minds - especially the ones that will cost us the least to visit.

Where to find the cheapest meal?

For many, evening dinners are the highlight of any trip, and for those staying in AirBnBs or hotels with no dinner service, eating out every night can get expensive. However, according to the data, Prishtina, Sarajevo, Skopje, Chișinău, and Minsk will all allow you to eat for as little as £4.18 - bargain!

Kosovo, Prishtina - £4.18

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sarajevo - £5.13

North Macedonia, Skopje - £5.16

Moldova, Chișinău - £6.42

Belarus, Minsk - £7.07

Where to find the cheapest beer?

Trying local cuisine is usually an exciting element of traveling to a new country, and for some, sipping on a local beer offers just as much joy. In Belarus’s capital, Minsk, beer drinkers can chug down half pints for as little as 94p; that's 10 half pints for less than a tenner.

It doesn’t get much more expensive if you’re looking to explore the likes of Chișinău, Skopje, Prishtina and Sarajevo. However, if cities such as Oslo, Reykjavík, Copenhagen, Monaco and Helsinki are on your travel list, then £10 will only buy you a single half-pint, with Oslo charging £8.83.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sarajevo - £1.92

Kosovo, Prishtina - £1.67

North Macedonia, Skopje - £1.63

Moldova, Chișinău - £1.28

Belarus, Minsk - £0.94