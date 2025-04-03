Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge tourist attraction in a popular holiday hotspot, visited by millions, will be closing.

The Dubai Fountain is the world's largest choreographed fountain system, shooting water 500m into the sky. The iconic fountain will close for most of 2025, to undergo a major upgrade.

It will present its last show on Saturday, April 19 - earlier than anticipated as the fountain wasn't meant to close until May. The renovation expected to take around five months - with plans to reopen for the winter sun season.

The fountain show is held every 30 minutes daily in the Byrj Khalifa Lake and can be seen from Dubai Mall. It was designed by creators of the Fountains of Bellagio in Vegas. The shows currently sees the fountains spray up to 22,000 gallons of water as high as 140m in the air at any one time while accompanied by lights and music.

Some songs regularly featured in the show include Thriller by Michael Jackson, Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman’s Time to Say Goodbye and Power by Korean pop band EXO. When the fountain reopens, it'll boast advanced technology, improved choreography, and an enhanced sound and lighting system used in the regular performances.

While the fountain takes a short break for these essential improvements, visitors to Downtown Dubai can still have loads of fun at Dubai Mall and look out onto the city from Burj Khalifa. Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, said that the upgrade will help keep the Dubai Fountain Show as inspiring for visitors as possible.

He said: “Dubai Fountain stands as a reflection of Dubai’s bold vision and its ability to captivate and inspire on a global scale. This restoration underscores our commitment to maintaining its legacy as a beacon of creativity and excellence. We look forward to welcoming guests back to experience the fountain in all its renewed splendour.”