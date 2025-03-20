Dubai is a popular holiday destination with its beautiful beaches, sizzling temperatures and impressive skyline.

It is also popular amongst celebrities. Currently Love Islanders Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are enjoying a luxurious holiday in the destination. However, staying in Dubai doesn’t have to break the bank and there are hotels that are on the less expensive side but are still stunning. TripAdvisor has listed the hotels that are on the cheaper side in Dubai. These are listed below.

The best time to visit Dubai for pleasant weather and outdoor activities is generally from November to March, during the winter months, when temperatures are mild and ideal for sightseeing and exploring. This period offers the most comfortable temperatures, ranging from the low 20s to the mid-30s Celsius. It's a popular time for tourists, with events like the Dubai Shopping Festival, and is perfect for outdoor activities like desert safaris and exploring the city's attractions.

This hotel is located only five minutes from Dubai Internet City Metro station and just 20 minutes from the Dubai World Trade Centre. Apartment guests enjoy free parking and complimentary shuttle bus service to local areas including Mall of Emirates, Jumeirah Beach and DIC Metro Station.

Price for a week holiday from 1 to 8 April 2025: £589 on lastminute.com

The price of this hotel is with excellent customer service and clean rooms. It also has tour guides who will give good prices for attractions.

One TripAdvisor reviewer said: “While the hotel is out by the airport, its twice an hour free airport shuttle is particularly useful, since Dubai's excellent, inexpensive metro stops at two terminals."

Price for a week holiday from 1 to 8 April 2025: £350 on Booking.com

This hotel is a great place with welcoming staff, and nearby the metro which is perfect for getting around Dubai. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Great place, very welcoming staff, clean room and bathroom, near by metro and affordable price, Overall I had a very pleasant stay for two weeks and I do recommend this place to everyone... its a value of money".

Price for a week holiday from 1 to 8 April 2025: £430 on Booking.com

If you’re planning to visit the towering pride of Dubai, the Burj Khalifa, or perhaps the Dubai Opera, or maybe the historic Dubai Museum, then you’re in the perfect spot at Citymax. Nestled comfortably in the heart of the city, just a mere 20-minute drive from Dubai Airport, Citymax has plenty of vibrant entertainment and dining options.

Price for a week holiday from 1 to 8 April 2025: £310 on Expedia.com

The ibis One Central Hotel garners acclaim for offering a welcoming atmosphere and impeccable cleanliness, with guests frequently lauding the meticulous housekeeping and fresh linens. Although the rooms are noted for being on the smaller side, they are praised for their functionality and maintenance. It is nestled near the World Trade Center and convenient metro stations, its central location in Dubai is a highlight for travellers.

One TripAdvisor reviewer said: “I am really happy that I could stay at Ibis hotel one central. It has excellent location - in the city centre, near many tourist attractions. The staff was really helpful. Everyday we could enjoy delicious meals; everything was wonderful.”

Price for a week holiday from 1 to 8 April 2025: £665 on Booking.com