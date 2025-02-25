As temperatures fail to rise above double figures in the UK, travellers are eager to bask in sunshine.

While destinations like Dubai and the Caribbean are often top of mind, Palm Beach, Florida, offers an even more luxurious and exclusive experience. Palm House is a perfect example and has just opened.

It has quickly become the island’s most coveted destination from its vibrant, jewel box lobby. Think pink marble bar, coral Murano glass chandeliers and a tapestry of shells depicting a fantastical underwater scene that sparkles as light hits it. The hotel is built to act not only as a gathering space for Palm Beach, but as a place to see and be seen.

The average temperature in Palm Beach in March for a typical day ranges from a high of 77°F (25°C) to a low of 67°F (20°C). The temperature is pleasantly warm making it the perfect destination to visit in March. Listed below are reasons why you should visit this destination.

1. Luxury without the Crowds

Palm Beach boasts world-class resorts offering a serene atmosphere, far from the over-crowded beaches of Dubai or the Caribbean.

2. A Perfect Balance of Beach and Culture

Beyond the stunning shoreline, Palm Beach offers high-end shopping, dining, and cultural experiences—like the famous Flagler Museum and Norton Museum of Art—that make it more than just a sun-and-surf getaway.

3. A Pleasant Heat

March is a great time to visit Palm Beach, as it falls within the region's pleasant spring season, with average temperatures of 25°C during the day. It’s warm, but not too hot, with a pleasant breeze coming off the ocean.

4. Less on Travel, More on Luxury

Direct flights from London to Miami currently start from £310 for a round trip - significantly lower than flights to the Caribbean (approx. £792) and Dubai (£525). Savings on travel costs mean travellers can indulge in luxury at one of Palm Beaches top hotels.