The diverse and intriguing city of Faro, the capital of the Algarve region, is steeped in history.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the perfect destination for a short city break. The charming centre is surrounded by ancient walls, while the pretty city centre is filled with pedestrianised shopping streets and peaceful plazas. Praia de Faro is considered the best beach in the Faro region, and can easily reached by bus from the city centre.

The gold sand stretches for 5km along the entire coastline of Faro island. Faro island is connected to the mainland by a single road bridge. The city provides a gateway to the Ria Formosa nature park, a series of saltwater lagoons and mudflats that are a haven for migratory birds and wildlife. Beyond the Ria Formosa are three sandbar islands, which are the location of Faro’s pristine beaches, along with traditional fishing communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Listed below are reason why Faro is a great option for a short city break.

Faro is just 5km from the airport and tends to be overlooked by people rushing off to the famous beaches.

Faro is packed with unique chapels such as Capela Dos Ossos where over 1250 human skeletons are used to decorate the walls and the Cathedral of Faro within the walled city. The top of the Cathedral bell tower showcases the best of Faro overlooking the harbour, Ria Formosa and the old town.

Museu Arqueologico de Faro, the archaeological museum founded in 1894 houses mostly Roman artefacts exhibits. Other collections include pre-historic, Moorish and medieval periods.

Not only this but you can also experience alternative ‘off-the-beaten track’ adventures when visiting Faro. These are listed below.

The diverse and intriguing city of Faro, the capital of the Algarve region, is steeped in history. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

1. Visit the hilltop village of Aljezur

North of Sagres is a small town of whitewashed houses and cobbled streets dominated by the ruins of a tenth century Moorish castle. Upon entering the ruins, which are free to visit, tourists can see the whole town of Aljezur, the river and the bridge separating the old town from the new town. While in the town, don’t forget to visit the Museu Municipal and the Casa-Museu Pintor José Cercas, which was home to local painter José Cercas.

2. Take a train to the eastern Algarve

Visitors can take a train from Faro to Vila Real de Santo António close to the Spanish border, covering 49 kilometres in an uninterrupted and peaceful way. Starting in Faro, tourists can walk around the old city which boasts a lovely marina, museum and a plethora of restaurants. Discover Olhão, a traditional and characterful fishing town with the best fish and fruit market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Demons Creek Walkway

A hiking route located in the hills of Monchique offering visitors access to unique sites that have been previously inaccessible, as well as incredible scenery and stunning nature. The suspension bridge, a highlight on the route crosses the gorge known as Barranco do Demo and provides an excellent view of the surrounding landscape. The wooden walkway is part of a wider pedestrian route that connects the village of Alferce to Cerro do Castelo de Alferce.

4. Cruise around Ria Formosa National Park

This maze of canals, islands, marshes and barrier islands, stretching 60kms along the Algarve coast is a beautiful spot for nature and bird watching. For an uninterrupted guide of the nature park, tourists can opt for either a private or group catamaran cruise which will take them around the estuary, seeing beautiful desert beaches and the best hidden spots.

5. Visit to Loulé

Famous for its Arabian inspired covered markets selling fresh produce and regional handcrafts, it allows guests to experience a truly cultural stay in the Algarve. Within its historic centre is an ancient castle, a Gothic church, an Islamic bathhouse which dates back to the 12th century and a traditional tradesmen’s house.

6. Walk through the historic town of Silves

Silves Castle is considered the best preserved of the Moorish castles in Portugal. It is believed to have been built during the Roman period, although it was not until the Moorish occupation of the Algarve that the castle really developed. Other castles in the Algarve that you can visit are Aljezur Castle and Tavira Castle.