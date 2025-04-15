Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are plenty of travel hacks that are floating around on the internet and social media.

However, these are six travel hacks that I think everyone should know and will come in handy at some point. As summer is just around the corner, hopefully some of these hacks will help you on your travels and holidays.

Create space by rolling clothes

This method allows you to fit much more in your luggage instead of folding or just throwing everything in. Or you could even buy packing cubes which allows more space.

Search for cheaper airline flights with private browsing

Oftentimes, travel sites and airlines will record your browsing history by installing cookies on your browser. These companies know how often you visit their site and will typically raise the price because of your frequent visits. By using private browsing, nothing can be tracked or traced meaning that cheaper flight times will show.

Book a seat at the back of the plane

If you're not in a rush to get off when the flight lands then a book a seat at the back of the plane. This is because it gives you a higher chance of getting a full row to yourself. The back rows tend to have more empty seats, so if you’re okay with waiting a little longer to disembark, you could get lucky with extra space.

Utilise duty-free bags

Duty-free bags don’t count as carry-on baggage, so if passengers buy something in a duty-free shop, they can use the bag they provide to add in their extra heavier items. This hack is great for people who want to bring an additional item on-board without breaking the strict one-small-bag rule. Simply wear layers through security and then place them in a duty free bag afterwards.

Use Google Maps offline

Before my trip, I download the maps of the areas I’ll be visiting. This way, I can navigate, find attractions, and even search for restaurants without needing an internet connection. It’s especially useful in places with spotty Wi-Fi or when I want to save on data usage. Plus, it saves a ton of stress and helps me feel more confident exploring new places.

Save on luggage space

Another way you can save on luggage space is through buying smaller toiletries at the airport. For example instead of bringing a big bottle of shampoo and conditioner I just buy smaller versions at the airport, alongside deodorant and face wash. If I don’t use it all then I take it on the next trip.