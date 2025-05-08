Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Once home to Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant, The Argoed in Monmouthshire has gone up for sale - take a look inside.

A house with a history spanning everything from the monarchy to rock and roll royalty, via a seminal playwright, has gone up for sale according to Rightmove - with an asking price of some £2.6 million.

The Argoed, in Monmouthshire, was visited by Charles I during the Civil War, as well as being where George Bernhard Shaw wrote The Man of Destiny and Mrs Warren's Profession, and it was also once home to Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant.

Dating back to Jacobean times, the Grade II*-listed country house boasts seven bedrooms and four bathrooms across three storeys, set in around 10 acres.

Being marketed by Knight Frank, the listing highlights "breathtaking views, an impressive arboretum and a 'monumental' stable block". “The famed architectural historian, John Newman, described The Argoed quite simply as 'tantalising'," it said.

"It is perfectly evident that the present owners have lavished the house with much care and attention, not least of all by refurbishing the sash windows and intelligently relocating the kitchen/breakfast room into the heart of the home; making full use of its dual aspect and incorporating a five door electric AGA. A transformation which lends itself so much more to 21st century family life."

It features five reception rooms, a principal suite, a wood-panelled guest suite and five further bedrooms, as well as a total of four bathrooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, a guest cloakroom, two utility rooms, an integral garage, gardener's workshop and WC, greenhouse, stable block and five additional rooms across the entire second floor.

Outside, the gardens and grounds of The Argoed are listed on the Cadw/ICOMOS Register of Parks and Gardens of Special Historic Interest in Wales. "They are glorious, with a traditional country house blend of gravel, grass, shrubs and borders with breathtaking views across the valley," the listing added.

As well as a Japanese garden set around a water feature, accompanied by an open fronted loggia, the garden also includes an impressive ha-ha renovated by the current owners. "The arboretum is well established and fascinating and the fact that the English translation of 'argoed' is 'by the wood', makes its presence all the more fitting," the listing said.