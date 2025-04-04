Next James Bond odds: Who could be the next 007 as Amazon makes casting u-turn?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The odds on who might become the next James Bond have changed drastically after Amazon u-turned on their casting plans.

Almost four years on from the last James Bond film - 2021’s No Time To Die - we have started to get a vague idea of what might be in store for the future of the 007 franchise.

Two producers have been brought on board for the project, namely David Heyman and Amy Pascal, with Amazon promising an “exotic” comeback for Bond. According to reports, the next James Bond films will be a soft reboot of the series, set in the 1950s/60s.

It is believed that Amazon now also has a preference towards hiring a younger actor, ideally someone younger than 30, which rules out some of the more popular candidates from recent years.

Speaking on the We’re Not Getting Any Younger podcast, Line of Duty actor Daniel Mays said: “I heard a rumour they’re going to cast someone very young and go back to the origins. They’re going to have all the retro cars and that sort of stuff - and start again. I think that would be kind of cool.”

A spin-off TV series about Eve Moneypenny is apparently also in the works, with Florence Pugh being Amazon’s preferred actress.

Betfred’s Robert Ford said: “In just over a week, we’ve seen further movement in our next James Bond market. The latest big mover is Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden, who could be in line to be the first Scottish actor since Sean Connery to play the coveted role. “

Here are the bookmakers’ latest odds for the next James Bond:

Theo James - 5/2

Henry Cavill - 100/30

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 9/2

Jack Lowden - 5/1

James Norton - 7/1

Harris Dickinson - 8/1

Josh O’Connor - 12/1

Callum Turner - 16/1

Paul Mescal - 16/1

Rege-Jean Page - 20/1

Lucien Laviscount - 20/1

Richard Madden - 25/1

Sope Dirisu - 25/1

Eddie Redmayne - 25/1

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - 25/1

Tom Hardy - 33/1

Idris Elba - 33/1

Aidan Turner - 33/1

Cillian Murphy - 33/1