Amazon bosses have promised that the next James Bond movie will be a “fresh, exotic new chapter”.

The studio gained creative control of the 007 franchise earlier this year after longtime producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli decided to step back, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman signed on to produce the next film in the super spy series.

While speculation about who might be cast as the next James Bond continues, executives Courtenay Valenti and Sue Kroll spoke to fans at CinemaCon this week.

They said: “We are committed to honouring the legacy of this iconic character while bringing a fresh, exotic new chapter to audiences around the world alongside Amy and David. They’re both in London getting started and couldn’t be here tonight, but we wanted to thank them for what we know to make an incredible partnership.”

Valenti promised “a bold and diverse slate” of films for fans across the board from Amazon, with a commitment to both popular franchises and original projects.

She added: “We’re building a bold and diverse slate with theatrical in mind - sci-fi, fantasy, action-packed adventures, family-friendly fare, gripping thrillers - movies designed to be seen big and felt deeply.

“Whether we’re tapping into beloved IP or launching original concepts, our goal is the same: to deliver unforgettable, four-quadrant experiences that deserve the theatrical moment.”

When it comes to Bond specifically, recent reports claim producers could bring the franchise back with a 1950s/60s theme, casting a younger lead actor. The rumour was repeated by actor Daniel Mays who revealed he'd heard some details about what Amazon are planning for Bond.

During an appearance on the We’re Not Getting Any Younger podcast, he said: “Bond is a big deal right, that going to Amazon - I heard a rumour they’re going to cast someone very young and go sort of back to the origins. They’re going to sort of 60s, you're going to have all the retro cars and that sort of stuff - and start again. I think that would be kind of cool.”