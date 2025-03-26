The producers for the next James Bond film have been officially announced.

After Amazon MGM Studios took full creative control of the James Bond franchise, the first order of business was to find new producers to replace the outgoing Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Now, the studio has appointed David Heyman and Amy Pascal to produce the next entry in the 007 saga. It’s the first major breakthrough in the next James Bond film, with no word yet about who might play the lead role.

In a joint statement, Heyman and Pascal said: “James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema. We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure.”

The question of who will replace Daniel Craig as James Bond remains unanswered. | Greg Williams/Eon Productions via Getty Images

Heyman is perhaps best known for his work on the Harry Potter franchise; he has also worked on the likes of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019), Marriage Story (2019) and Gravity (2013).

Meanwhile, Pascal has most recently worked on the Spider-Man films - including both the critically-acclaimed Tom Holland/MCU trilogy and the Venom standalone films.

It comes as multiple reports indicate that Amazon would like to releasae the next James Bond film by the end of 2027, meaning the race is on to get a script prepared, cast the actors and begin filming.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Amazon head of film Courtenay Valenti said: “We are approaching every creative decision with James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have so masterfully steered, with the greatest sense of responsibility.

“Part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry.”