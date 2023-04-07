Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves will be shown on BBC One over the Easter weekend

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves is one of the most enduringly popular blockbusters from the 1990s.

Despite featuring an iconic turn from the late Alan Rickman as the Sheriff of Nottingham, it was greeted by mixed reviews on its initial release. But it meant on to be a box office smash it.

It has been a regular feature on terestrial TV in the UK in the decades since its initial release, as welll as available to stream on Netflix. Meaning you might have seen the film dozens of times throughout the years.

You may think you know all there is to know about Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, but there a plenty of facts that might leave you surprised. The film will be shown by the BBC over the Easter weekend.

How to watch Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

It is available to be streamed on Netflix in the UK right now, you simply need a subscription to the access the platform and watch the movie.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves will also be shown live on BBC over the Easter bank holiday weekend. It will air on BBC One from 5.35pm on Saturday (8 April).

BBC makes movies it has shown available to watch on BBC iPlayer at a later time.

10 things you might not know about Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

There are an incredible trove of lesser known facts about the 1991 blockbuster. Here are just some of them:

Alan Rickman turned down his role in the film twice!

Could you imagine watching Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves without Alan Rickman’s iconic performance as the Sheriff of Nottingham. In an alternate universe (the multiverse of madness if you will) that could have been a fact.

Rickman actually turned down the role twice, before being told he could have carte blanche - more or less. A wise decision by all involved!

Kevin Costner in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. Picture: Cinetext/Allstar/Warner Bros

Iconic line was improvised

The famous line of “Locksley, I’m going to cut your heart out....with a spoon” was an improvisation. Alan Rickman improvised it after feeling that his character’s dialogue was one dimensional and bland.

He also ad-libbed the line about calling off Christmas.

Bayeux Tapestry is featured in title sequence

The famous work of embroidery was used in the film’s title credits, despite the film not actually dealing with the Norman invasion - which the tapestry depicts. The work of art itself is 70 metres long and depicts the Norman conquest in 1066, including the Battle of Hastings.

If you want to see the Bayeux Tapestry it is on display in Normandy.

Songs sung by characters are based on medieval melodies

Many of the tunes sung or hummed by the characters in the movie at based on genuine Medieval melodies. One example is the song Friar Tuck sings which is set to the tune of a song called Bacche Bene Venies, from the thirteenth century Codex Buranus.

Rickman broke ten swords

In an interview about the movie, Alan Rickman revealed that he broke ten swords while filming the fight scene with Kevin Costner.

Sean Connery was offered a different role in the film

Brian Blessed plays Lord Locksley in a cameo appearance in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves but did you know that role was originally offered to Sir Sean Connery. However he passed on it as he felt he had played too many father roles at the time.

He did still appear in the film as King Richard in an uncredited role.

Famous arrow shot was a homage

The famous flaming arrow shot in the movie was actually an homage to an older Robin Hood movie. It was referencing the Errol Flynn film ‘Adventures of Robin Hood’ in which a similar scene also happens.

The scene was also filmed at 300 frames per second, significantly more than the traditional 24 fps normally used in films.

Johnny Depp turned down a role in the movie

The Pirates of the Carribean actor, Johnny Depp was offered the role of Will Scarlett in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves - however he turned it down. Christian Slater brought the character to life instead.

Kevin Costner became Arsenal fan during filming

While living in England to film the movie, Kevin Costner became an Arsenal supporter and remains a Gooner to this day.

French city was used as stand in for Nottingham

The historic city of Carcassonne and its World Heritage walls were used as a stand in for exterior shots of Medieval Nottingham!

