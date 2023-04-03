There are seven Rulers and six Grafters left in Channel 4's Rise and Fall, but only one will win the £100,000 cash prize in next week's finale

Channel 4 game show Rise and Fall, inspired by the inequities of mediaeval feudal society, and modern capitalism, sees contestants split into two groups - Rulers and Grafters.

The Rulers stay in a penthouse suite and live in luxury during the show, their only responsibility is to keep the Grafters in line and vote for fellow Rulers to be eliminated and for Grafters to rise to the level of Rulers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Each episode the Grafters, who live in a dingy basement, are given tasks where they have the opportunity to add money to the prize pot. In most episodes, the Rulers will choose two Grafters to rise to the Penthouse, and will also vote for a Ruler to be eliminated from the show.

In the final episode, a winner will be chosen, but only those who are Rulers by the end of the episode will be in with a shot of taking home the cash prize. The series is hosted by Radio 1’s Greg James, who gleaned advice on his role from The Traitors’ presenter Claudia Winkleman.

Rise and Fall has found its stride and the season finale is getting ever closer - this is how to watch the final episode, who has been eliminated so far, and which contestants are still in with a chance of collecting the prize money:

Cast of Rise and Fall

When is the Rise and Fall finale on TV?

There are 18 episodes in the first season of Rise and Fall and the show is not over halfway through - at the time of writing (3 April) the first 10 episodes of the series have aired. This is when the remaining episodes will air on Channel 4:

Episode 11 - Monday 3 April, 10pm

Episode 12 - Tuesday 4 April, 10pm

Episode 13 - Wednesday 5 April, 10pm

Episode 14 - Thursday 6 April, 10pm

Episode 15 - Monday 10 April, 10pm

Episode 16 - Tuesday 11 April, 10pm

Episode 17 - Wednesday 12 April, 10pm

Episode 18: The Final - Thursday 13 April, 10pm

Advertisement

Advertisement

All episodes of the show will be available to watch on All 4 shortly after they have first aired.

Who has been eliminated on Rise and Fall so far?

Ali was the first to leave the show - he walked from the series in episode one after struggling to cope with the Grafters’ living conditions. In his first work shift he was given minor electric shocks, and he left after the shift ended.

Ramona became the first Ruler to be voted out of the game when she was eliminated in episode two - however she since made a shock return so is still in the competition. Prince (Ruler) was eliminated in episode 4, Rishika (Ruler) was sent packing in episode 6, Rachel (Ruler) got the boot in episode 7, followed by Marina (Ruler) in episode 8.

Joanna, who had spent her entire time on the show in the basement, left in episode 9 after suffering a trapped nerve in her arm. Cheryl is the latest Ruler to be eliminated, she was kicked out in episode 10.

Ramona was eliminated as a Ruler but returned as a Grafter

Who is left on Rise and Fall?

Rulers

Connor

Jack

James

Jeff

Matt

Moses

Rossi

Grafters