Hosted by Greg James, Rise and Fall is a new Channel 4 reality show that sees Rulers and Grafters compete for a £100k prize

Rise and Fall, a new reality series from the creators of The Traitors, is coming to Channel 4 this March. Described by Channel 4 bosses as a reality TV twist on Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning film Parasite, Rise and Fall takes 16 contestants and divides them into two groups. One is sent to live in a penthouse suite, and the other a basement level apartment – but neither will stay there for long.

Hosted by Greg James, Rise and Fall sees the two groups compete for a prize fund of £100k. As the powerless try to seize back control from the powerful, Rise and Fall asks what it really takes to get to the top.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rise and Fall before the series begins on Channel 4.

What is it about?

The official Channel 4 synopsis explains that “Greg James hosts as sixteen ordinary people compete to rise to a position of power and win up to £100k. But what does it take to get to the top? Let the power-play begin...”

“The game will see 16 ordinary British people, from all walks of life, compete to win up to £100,000. They start as equals but soon find themselves either in a position of power as a Ruler or as a powerless Grafter. While the Rulers live in a luxury penthouse, the Grafters must survive in basic conditions in the basement. And much like life, those in power will be responsible for making decisions that affect those who have none.”

Who hosts Rise and Fall?

Rise and Fall host Greg James, pictured in the gold elevator (Credit: Channel 4)

Presenter and broadcaster Greg James will host Rise and Fall. He’s best known for hosting the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show each morning, though you might also recognise him from presenting television shows like Sounds Like Friday Night and The One Show. Fun fact: when James was at university, he lived with Taskmaster contestant John Kearns.

Who are the contestants?

Rise and Fall begins with 16 competitors, divided into a team of Rulers and a team of Grafters. Amongst them are a student nurse and a delivery driver, and then at the other end of the scale an accountant to an aristocrat and a right wing Twitter personality.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can see the trailer for Rise and Fall right here.

When is Rise and Fall being released?

Rise and Fall is beginning on Channel 4 on Sunday 18 March at 9pm, immediately after the first episode of the new series of Celebrity Bake Off. The series will continue nightly thereafter in the slightly later time of 10pm each evening.

How many episodes are there?

Rise and Fall is an 18 episode series, with each episode running to around 50 minutes.

What’s the prize money?

Contestants on Rise and Fall are competing for a prize fund of up to £100k – but, as with many game shows, it’s their performance across the series that determines whether the full amount will still be available by the time it’s actually available to be won.

Why should I watch it?