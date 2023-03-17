Your guide to the contestants taking part in Channel 4’s new reality show Rise and Fall

Rise and Fall, a new reality show from the creators of The Traitors, is coming to Channel 4 this March. The show sees 16 contestants compete against one another for a £100k prize in a series of challenges Channel 4 have described as the reality TV equivalent of the movie Parasite.

The contestants are divided into a team of Rulers and a team of Grafters. The Grafters are put to work to build the prize fund, which only a Ruler can win - but any of the Rulers can be deposed, and any of the Grafters can seize power for themselves. Taking part in Rise and Fall are influencers and trainee nurses, self-styled CEOs and care home managers, and postal workers and law students - all of whom will be trying to come out on top.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the contestants taking part in Channel 4’s new reality show Rise and Fall.

Ali

Rise and Fall contestant Ali, pictured in the gold elevator (Credit: Channel 4)

Who are they and where are they from? Ali is a 45-year-old restaurant owner from Essex, who describes himself as “a hard-working businessman”. According to Ali, his restaurants have become well known celebrity hot spots.

Why do they think they’ll win? Ali thinks that his Donald Trump inspired organisation skills (“he’s a don't-take-no-c**p kind of guy”) are enough to win him the grand prize.

Cheryl

Rise and Fall contestant Cheryl, pictured in the gold elevator (Credit: Channel 4)

Who are they and where are they from? Cheryl is a 40-year-old student nurse from Liverpool. She is, she thinks, “a fabulous leader”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why do they think they’ll win? Before enrolling to study as a nurse, Cheryl was a support worker - she thinks that the compassionate approach developed during her time working with children and adults is exactly what will help her to win.

Connor

Rise and Fall contestant Connor, pictured in the gold elevator (Credit: Channel 4)

Who are they and where are they from? Connor is a 27-year-old care home manager from Kent. According to Connor, as a “gay, sassy ginger”, he’ll bring something unique to reality TV.

Why do they think they’ll win? Connor, who began volunteering with the elderly when he was just 16, thinks that he’ll be good at exposing the worst manipulators and fakest personalities. It should, he argues, be exactly what he needs to do to win.

Edmund

Rise and Fall contestant Edmund, pictured in the gold elevator (Credit: Channel 4)

Who are they and where are they from? Edmund is a 27-year-old account manager from Devon. He is, apparently, descended from one of Britain’s oldest aristocratic families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why do they think they’ll win? Despite describing himself as a literal aristocrat, Edmund says that he lives an ordinary life and can find common ground with anyone - something that he thinks will help a great deal as he “takes a step back to organise and lead a team”.

Jack

Rise and Fall contestant Jack, pictured in the gold elevator (Credit: Channel 4)

Who are they and where are they from? Jack is a 28-year-old builder from Hertfordshire. He also plays football semi-professionally.

Why do they think they’ll win? In keeping with the football theme, Jack says he’ll be able to win Rise and Fall because he’s a bit like his sporting hero Lionel Messi - someone who can "lead a team by himself and carry them over the line, like at the World Cup". He also said he’s not taking things too seriously.

James

Rise and Fall contestant James, pictured in the gold elevator (Credit: Channel 4)

Who are they and where are they from? James is a 26-year-old employment coach from Newport. Alongside his day job, he also runs fitness classes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why do they think they’ll win? James - who is a massive fan of Beyonce and describes her as exactly the sort of boss he wants to emulate - describes himself "trustworthy" and "extremely down to earth". Is trustworthiness what it takes to win a reality TV show, or what it takes to be a third place runner up at best? Who can really say.

Jeff

Rise and Fall contestant Jeff, pictured in the gold elevator (Credit: Channel 4)

Who are they and where are they from? Jeff is a 69-year-old “entrepreneur” from London. You might recognise him from appearing on Channel 4’s Four Rooms, but other career highlights include a stint at Sothebys. He says he now runs eight businesses.

Why do they think they’ll win? Jeff - who doesn’t even consider the possibility he might not be at the top - says he’ll help those beneath him. He plans on "looking out for those below and giving them a chance" and making sure "they can make a mistake, maybe two mistakes, but a third one and they're out".

Joanna

Rise and Fall contestant Joanna, pictured in the gold elevator (Credit: Channel 4)

Who are they and where are they from? Joanna is a 50-year-old interior designer from Suffolk. She grew up in her grandparents’ stately home, and spent the pandemic “on an adventure” in Greece.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why do they think they’ll win? Joanna, who describes Margaret Thatcher as “a very strong woman with balls of steel”, says that she’ll win this reality TV show because she’s “physically strong”.

Marina

Rise and Fall contestant Marina, pictured in the gold elevator (Credit: Channel 4)

Who are they and where are they from? Marina is an 18-year-old receptionist from London. She’s recently dropped out of university to pursue her dreams of becoming an actor, and currently lives at home with her parents.

Why do they think they’ll win? According to Marina, she brings a lot of positive energy to any situation. Also solutions, which always helps.

Matt

Rise and Fall contestant Matt, pictured in the gold elevator (Credit: Channel 4)

Who are they and where are they from? Matt is a 32-year-old nurse from the Midlands. He’s worked as a nurse for over a decade now, but finds himself increasingly frustrated with the social policies imposed top down by the government.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why do they think they’ll win? Nothing specific, but Matt described his mother as an inspiration as a leader, so presumably he’ll be trying to emulate her in the game as in life.

Prince

Rise and Fall contestant Prince, pictured in the gold elevator (Credit: Channel 4)

Who are they and where are they from? Prince is a 39-year-old postal worker from Hertfordshire. As a child, Prince lived in Sierra Leone, an upbringing which he thinks set him up for success.

Why do they think they’ll win? According to Prince, “I’m very focused when I decide to put my mind to something and I’m a very deep thinker. I don’t follow the crowd. I’m an individual, I’m quite strong minded and I’ve got good willpower.”

Rachel

Rise and Fall contestant Rachel, pictured in the gold elevator (Credit: Channel 4)

Who are they and where are they from? Rachel is a 27-year-old influencer from London, specialising in fashion and beauty content. She’s also an identical twin, which will presumably become relevant before the end of the series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why do they think they’ll win? Rachel describes herself as very confident, and very willing to perform a fake personality if she thinks it’ll help her win. Of course, Connor said he’s very good at sniffing out exactly that, so one way or the other something is going wrong for one of them.

Ramona

Rise and Fall contestant Ramona, pictured in the gold elevator (Credit: Channel 4)

Who are they and where are they from? Ramona is a 34-year-old CEO, born in Munich and living in London. She is, apparently, the CEO of multiple hospitality and technology businesses.

Why do they think they’ll win? Ramona, who perhaps would’ve been slightly more at home on The Apprentice, says the skills she’s learned through her business career will allow her to take charge and lead the group to choose her as winner.

Rishika

Rise and Fall contestant Rishika, pictured in the gold elevator (Credit: Channel 4)

Who are they and where are they from? Rishika is a 26-year-old communications worker from Birmingham. She runs a charity dedicated to helping people experience shoe poverty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why do they think they’ll win? According to Rishika, she’s a very outspoken individual, and understands the value of money because she grew up without very much of it. She also says she’s a good listener.

Sophie

Rise and Fall contestant Sophie Corcoran, pictured in the gold elevator (Credit: Channel 4)

Who are they and where are they from? Sophie is a 21-year-old Conservative twitter personality, originally from Essex but attending Durham University. She appears regularly on GB News as their token young person.

Why do they think they’ll win? Sophie thinks she is “really personable” and says “a lot of people tend to gravitate to me. I’m a natural born leader.” She also considers Margaret Thatcher a personal idol.

Sydney

Rise and Fall contestant Sydney, pictured in the gold elevator (Credit: Channel 4)

Who are they and where are they from? Sydney is a 24-year-old delivery driver from West Lothian in Scotland. She’s also a single mother, currently studying for a law degree in the hopes of practising human rights law.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why do they think they’ll win? "I can get on with anybody regardless of age, gender and the background they come from," says Sydney. This will no doubt be put to the test.