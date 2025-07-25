Harry Redknapp rushes to wife Sandra's side after she was taken to hospital, ITV confirm
Redknapp, 78, stayed by his wife’s side and watched the horseracing from hospital rather than attending in person.
The couple have been married for 57 years. Commentating on the races, ITV pundit Mark Chapman disclosed the news - presumably with Redknapp’s permission.
“So, King of Bears - just to say, Harry Redknapp will be watching this horse from his wife’s hospital room,” Chapman said on-air. “Sandra’s being treated at the moment. If you’re listening in, Sandra - I think you wanted to watch Emmerdale, but Harry’s making you watch the races instead - I hope King of Bears runs well.”
Chapman added that the horse “could win it, could finish last,” but gives jockey Jack Doughty “a big chance for trainer George Scott.”
Harry and Sandra met in 1968 on a dancefloor above Stratford’s old Two Puddings pub; he was a rising star at West Ham and she was training as a hairdresser.
They married soon after, and credit their lasting marriage to genuine friendship.
“We just love each other,” Harry said during a 2022 appearance on Loose Women. “It’s always just the two of us; people probably think we’ve got no friends.”
The couple also have two sons, Jamie and Mark.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.