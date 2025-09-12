Carlos Alcaraz became the new tennis world No 1 after beating Jannik Sinner in the US Open.

Although they have a fierce rivalry on the court, Carlos Alcaraz recently made a joke about Jannik Sinner and after beating him to win the US Open, he said in his victory speech that "I'm seeing you more than my family,"

After losing to Jannik Sinner in the final at Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz studied his loss in order to beat Sinner in the US Open. When it came to his performance at the US Open, Carlos said: "This is the best tournament so far that I have played.”

He also revealed that"The consistency of my level during the whole tournament has been really high, which I'm really proud of.

"The three weeks I spent here are a privilege."

It would seem that Carlos Alcaraz has very little time off the court to relax and have a personal life. Although he has been romantically linked to Emma Raducanu, the pair are said to just be good friends.

Who is Brooks Nader? Has she been dating both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who is her ex-husband? Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

However, there could be a new woman in Carlos’s life. Grace Ann Nader, the sister of model Brooks Nader, told E! News at the Raising Cane's NYFW Show that Brooks is linked to Carlos and said: “The rumors are true.”

Grace also added that “Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.”

However, a source told Page Six that Brooks Nader might not only have been dating Carlos during the US Open, but his tennis rival Jannik too. A source said: “The reality honey deuce was dating both the tennis tournament’s No. 1 and 2 seeds — archrivals Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner — at the time of the tournament.”

However, Jannik Sinner has also been linked to Dutch model Laila Hasanovic. According to Town & Country, “Open as eagle-eyed tennis fans spotted a picture of Hasanovic on his iPhone lock screen. Later in the tournament, another picture of Sinner surfaced featuring the same lock screen photo.”

Who is Brooks Nader?

Brooks Nader is best known as an American model and TV personality. She stars along with her sisters in a new reality show, Love Thy Nader, which premiered on August 26, 2025, on Freeform.

In May 2024, Brooks Nader and Billy Haire, a businessman, announced they were divorcing, the couple married in 2019. The couple do not share children together.