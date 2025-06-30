The tennis is not the only thing on the minds of Wimbledon fans this year, with a possible romance between two of the sport’s biggest stars.

Rumours of a romance between the two young tennis stars were sparked after it was revealed that they would be teaming up to play in the mixed doubles category at this year’s US Open championship in late August.

They then spread like wildfire after Emma, 22, was spotted in the stands at Queen’s supporting her soon-to-be mixed doubles partner, with Carlos, 22, going on to win the warm-up tournament.

Both Emma and Carlos are due to kick off their Wimbledon campaign today (June 30) - but what is the truth behind the romance rumours? Here’s everything we know so far.

Carole Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu have sparked dating rumours ahead of their Wimbledon 2025 campaigns | Getty Images

Are Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz dating?

Emma was recently asked about her possible romance with Carlos. The star coyly replied: “We're just good friends.”

Alcaraz revealed that he was the one to approach the former US Open champion about teaming up for the first time, telling reporters at Queen’s that Emma left him waiting for an answer. He said: "She took a while. No, not that much…But obviously she had to ask, and she had to think a little bit. But it wasn’t immediate, so…"

When asked about her hesitation, Emma joked: “Gotta keep ’em on their toes. I mean, of course, I had to ask my team if they wanted me to play.

“But for me, when he asked me, I was going to say yes, I just had to kind of go through the formality of asking my coach, so I didn’t just make the decision."

She added: "It is nice and I think, for all of us, we really value those connections that we had from when we were young. Because when you become a bit more known or a bit more successful, you just find yourself reverting back to people you knew from a young age and because that’s a real genuine connection, because it becomes very busy and you have a lot more friends – but the ones that you’ve known for a long time mean a lot more to you."

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz both saw their tennis careers climb at similar times. | Getty Images for LTA

How did Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz meet?

Emma previously revealed that the pair first crossed paths at Wimbledon in 2021, when the pair were independently making their debuts at the Grand Slam.

The young tennis stars then crossed paths again during impressive runs at the US Open only a few months later. Emma went on to became the first British woman to life a singles major title since 1977 when she claims the US Open, while Carlos made an impressive run to the quarter finals.

Emma previously revealed that they kept in touch with each other as they made their ascent to the heights of world tennis. She said: "I remember he beat Stef [Tsitsipas] in the third round and it was like a big win, his breakout kind of win on a big stage and it was really cool to kind of, I guess, go through that tournament together and then I kept going through the US Open, but we were staying in touch for the whole time and yeah, it's nice."