Getty

Roxy Media, the media production and management company previously run by Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin, is facing legal action over an outstanding tax bill.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to recent filings, the company was hit with a winding-up order earlier this month, which could allow Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to shut down the business over unpaid taxes.

A court hearing regarding the issue was scheduled to take place in London on Wednesday, but it was adjourned. A new hearing is now set for April 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An HMRC spokesperson said: “We take a supportive approach to dealing with customers who have tax debts and only file winding-up petitions once we’ve exhausted all other options, in order to protect taxpayers’ money.”

Getty

The exact amount owed remains unclear, but Roxy Media’s most recent financial accounts indicate that the company owed £329,715 in corporation tax for the year ending August 2023.

Willoughby and Baldwin founded Roxy Media in 2020, with the company focusing on media production and client management. The Dancing On Ice presenter is also represented by the firm after leaving her previous agency, YMU.