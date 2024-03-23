Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden have secretly welcomed their second child together. The Something About Mary Star, who is 51, announced the news that she has become a mother for the second time to son Cardinal Madden on Instagram.

The actress that “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and We are so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!”

Cameron and husband Benji are also parents to four-year old daughter Raddix, the couple married in January 2015 after their paths first crossed in 2014, they got engaged the same year they met.

On The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022, Cameron Diaz discussed motherhood and revealed that it is the “best thing I’ve ever done in life.” However, she also revealed parenting challenges and said “Did she eat? Is she tired? What time is it? When was the last time she ate? When did she nap? You just kind of start there and you go, ‘What just happened? Is there something she’s trying to communicate to me?”

Although Cameron Diaz retired from acting back in 2014, she is back on our screens and is appearing alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix’s ‘Back In Action.’ The movie also stars Glenn Close and Andrew Scott.