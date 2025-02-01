6 Hollywood couples that got married or engaged on Valentine’s Day including Salma Hayek and Katy Perry
Love it or hate it Valentine’s Day is still one of the most romantic days of the year. Flowers, chocolates, cuddly bears and all that stuff are special but nothing says ‘I love you’ more than being proposed to or getting hitched. These are the six celebrity couples that made February 14th (the most romantic day of the year) a day to remember and even more special
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan - The Motley Crue drummer married his fourth wife, social media star, Brittany in 2019 one year after getting engaged. The rock star was previously married to model Elaine Starchuk, actress Heather Locklear and actress Pamela Anderson (whom he shares two sons with).
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter - The Doctor Strange actor and theatre director first met on the set of ‘Burlesque Fairytales’ in 2009 but didn't start dating until a few years later. They got married in 2015 on the Isle of Wight and have since welcomed three sons together.
Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault - Just when you think there can’t be anything more romantic than getting married on Valentine’s Day the billionaire CEO whisked the Mexican actress off to Paris to tie the knot. The couple began dating in 2006 and got engaged the following year before marrying in 2009.
Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid - During the nineties the actors were once the golden couple of Hollywood after they married in 2009. However, after nine years of marriage and a son (actor Jack Quaid) Meg Ryan reportedly had an affair with her Proof of Life (2000) co-star Russell Crowe. I guess getting married on Valentine’s Day doesn’t always work out.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom - Got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019. The couple began dating in 2016 but sadly split a year later. Thankfully it didn’t last long as they got back together in 2018. The Lord of the Rings actor reportedly asked her parents before taking the singer to dinner then took a helicopter to a rooftop in Los Angeles and then popped the question. They welcomed their daughter Daisy in 2020 and are still yet to set a date for the wedding.
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart - 2009 married 2010 - Despite a 59 year-age gap the couple have defied all odds and been together for over 23 years. Harrison Ford was 59 when he started Calista Flockhart who was 37 at the time. The Indiana Jones actor proposed on Valentine’s Day in 2009 and the couple got married the following year.
