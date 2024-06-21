Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Actress Jane Fonda was amongst many stars who paid tribute to legendary star Donald Sutherland and posted about him on her Instagram.

Jane Fonda, who starred opposite Donald Sutherland in Klute, wrote that “I am stunned to hear that Donald Sutherland has died. He was my fascinating co-star in Klute and we loved working together. In this photo we are on the Klute set with director Alan Pakula. Donald was a brilliant actor and a complex man who shared quite a few adventures with me, such as the FTA Show, an anti-Vietnam war tour that performed for 60,000 active duty soldiers, sailors, and marines in Hawaii, Okinawa, the Philippines, and Japan in 1971. I am heartbroken.”

Following her tribute, Jane Fonda has been inundated with comments. One fan said: "I'm so sorry that your friend Donald Sutherland has passed. He was one of the greats & the pairing of the two of you in Klute was pure magic. May he rest in peace," whilst another said: "This movie is wonderful, your chemistry together was electric."

Jane Fonda dated Donald Sutherland in 1971 and they staged a travelling anti-war roadshow for US soldiers.

Hollywood star Donald Sutherland’s actor son Kiefer Sutherland announced his father’s death on X and said: “With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” he wrote in a statement. He also said that “I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Actress Jane Fonda was amongst many stars who paid tribute to legendary star Donald Sutherland and paid tribute to him on her Instagram. | getty

Joe Biden also said on X that “Donald Sutherland was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and one-of-a-kind actor who inspired and entertained the world for decades. My thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him.”

Dame Helen Mirren, who starred alongside him in Bethune: The Making Of A Hero and The Leisure Seeker in 2017, said: "Donald Sutherland was one of the smartest actors I ever worked with.” She also said that "He had a wonderful enquiring brain and a great knowledge on a wide variety of subjects.

"He combined this great intelligence with a deep sensitivity and with a seriousness about his profession as an actor.