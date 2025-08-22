Hollywood actress Regina King has learned to "live in the moment" since the devastating lose of her beloved son to suicide.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 54-year-old actress admits that her entire approach to life has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic and the death of her son Ian, who died by suicide in January 2022, aged 26.

Reflecting on her new outlook, Regina told Haute Living Los Angeles: "Now, I understand that sadness and happiness can be happening at the same time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hollywood star acknowledged that her approach to life has changed markedly in recent years. She said: "I one thousand percent live in the moment more. I don’t know if that’s something that just comes with time, or with pain, or with the pandemic — probably all of it. But I feel it."

Regina has found ways of keeping her son's memory alive, including through MianU, the orange wine she started in honour of Ian. The actress shared: "His art, his creativity — it’s all in there. It was kind of an epiphany I had that came from a place of continuing to create memories in Ian’s spirit.

"I’m surrounded by people talking about their children — engagements, weddings, new chapters. I still love talking about Ian: I just don’t have the chance to create new memories in the way they do. But I’m not focused on that. This is my way of creating something new, together."

Regina admitted that she's reminded of her son whenever she drinks a glass of MianU. She said: "I’m thinking of him 24/7 anyway, but always in this moment, I can see his face. And for people who never got the chance to dance with Ian, maybe they’ll be curious. Maybe they’ll ask. His name is right there, in the middle of it all. He’ll never be forgotten. If you see me, you see Ian."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regina announced her son's passing in a statement in January 2022. The actress said at the time: "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian." Regina also hailed Ian as a "bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others".

The actress is well known for films including Boyz n the Hood, Jerry Maguire, Ray, and If Beale Street Could Talk - and is an Oscar winner.