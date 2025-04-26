Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating the deaths of Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have released more footage from the scene.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Authorities have released more videos related to their investigation into the tragic double deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa.

Friday’s release included images of agents returning to the couple’s Santa Fe home days after they were found to look for more evidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bodies of Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, were discovered on February 26 after maintenance and security workers called police.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has been releasing redacted records on a rolling basis since a court order allowing them to be made public, as long as any images of the dead couple are obscured. More are expected.

The latest release includes more than three hours of police body camera video and builds on what has already been made public, including a lengthy investigative report, photos and hours of body camera and security video showing the initial police response.

The new videos show authorities interviewing workers and returning to the home to search for more evidence early on in the investigation before they knew how Hackman and Arakawa died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One hour-long video shows detectives searching the home in early March for Arakawa’s laptop and any other clues. Representatives of her family let them inside the house and led them to the bathroom where her body was found.

In another video, a man who does pest control on the property is seen telling officers he has not seen Hackman in at least a month, but that it is normal not to see or talk to the couple during his monthly visits.

The last time he saw Hackman, he says, they waved to each other but did not speak.

“He was looking frail,” the worker said. “He was bent over with a cane. His hair was sort of wild.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Authorities say Arakawa died of the rare hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rodent-borne disease which can cause a range of symptoms including flu-like illness, headaches, dizziness and severe respiratory distress. Hackman is believed to have died about a week later of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

One of the couple’s three dogs was also found dead in a crate near Arakawa’s body, while two other dogs were found alive.

A state veterinary lab attributed the dog’s death to dehydration and starvation.