Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newly released police records and body camera footage have revealed the final days of Betsy Arakawa, wife of actor Gene Hackman, who died in February after contracting a rare rodent-borne illness.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the days leading up to her death, Arakawa, 65, had searched online for symptoms related to flu and COVID-19. On February 10, she Googled questions including “can Covid cause dizziness?” and “Flu and nosebleeds”. The following day, she emailed her massage therapist to cancel an appointment, writing that Hackman had woken up with “flu/cold-like symptoms” but had tested negative for COVID.

She also ordered oxygen canisters from Amazon for "respiratory support" and made several unsuccessful attempts to get medical treatment from a local clinic on February 12, the day authorities believe she died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, along with an environmental assessment from the New Mexico Department of Health, revealed rat nests and dead rodents were found in outbuildings on the property. Arakawa was later confirmed to have died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare and often fatal respiratory illness linked to exposure to rodent droppings.

Hackman, 95, who had advanced Alzheimer’s disease, died several days later on February 18, with his pacemaker showing its final activity that day. His cause of death was listed as severe heart disease, with Alzheimer’s as a contributing factor. Officials believe his cognitive condition may have prevented him from realising his wife had died.

Newly released police records and body camera footage have revealed the final days of Betsy Arakawa, wife of actor Gene Hackman, who died in February after contracting a rare rodent-borne illness. | Santa Fe County Sheriff

The couple's bodies were discovered more than a week later, on February 26, by neighbourhood security.

Among the most haunting revelations was the release of body camera footage captured by officers entering the couple’s northern New Mexico home. In the video, officers can be seen moving through the property while a German shepherd barks nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's guarding her,” a male officer is heard saying in the footage. “He seems pretty friendly.”

Another officer then reports finding a deceased dog: “There is another ‘10-7 dog’, round the corner in the kennel.” The term “10-7” is used to indicate the animal was dead. One of the couple’s three dogs, recovering from surgery in a crate, is believed to have died from starvation and dehydration.

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa | Ron Galella Collection via Getty

While the interior of the house appeared clean and orderly, the outbuildings told a different story, according to health officials.

The couple’s children had attempted to block the release of the sheriff’s investigative records, but the Santa Fe County government proceeded under public records law after challenges from media organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The New Mexico Inspection of Public Records Act (IPRA) placed the County in a difficult position,” said County Manager Gregory S. Shaffer. “On the one hand, we deeply understand the family's need for privacy during this painful time.

“On the other, the County has a duty to follow the law and faced potential lawsuits, damages, and attorney's fees under IPRA if we withheld the records.”