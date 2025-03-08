Actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have been found dead at their home in New Mexico. | Getty Images

Betsy Arakawa, the wife of actor Gene Hackman, had about a week after contracting Hantavirus before it became fatal, according to an expert speaking to TMZ.

Santa Fe authorities revealed on Friday that Arakawa likely died a week before Hackman, with the cause of death being the rare virus, which is primarily spread by rats and mice.

Dr Jeffrey Klausner, an infectious disease expert and professor at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, told TMZ: "Hantavirus impacts the body fast – and since symptoms present themselves as a chest cold, and the virus is so rare it is often misdiagnosed."

Hantavirus is transmitted to humans through exposure to rat or mouse droppings and urine, often when cleaning enclosed spaces such as attics or basements. Dr Klausner explained that the virus has a high fatality rate, killing one in three people who contract it.

"Like any other severe virus, the percentage of survival is much greater if it's diagnosed immediately and the person is hospitalised," Dr Klausner told TMZ, adding that, "Hantavirus is akin to severe pneumonia."

Dr Heather Jarrell, chief medical examiner for New Mexico, revealed on Friday that it was “reasonable to conclude” that Arakawa, also known as Betsy Hackman, 65, died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome on February 11 at the couple’s home in Santa Fe.

Two-time Oscar winner Hackman, aged 95, died a week later on February 18 of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributory factor”, the expert said.

The couple was discovered dead on February 26 at their New Mexico estate, alongside one of their dogs. Data from Hackman’s pacemaker suggested that he may have died more than a week before he was found, according to the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office.

Hackman, aged 95, had a prolific career spanning several decades, earning two Oscars for his roles in The French Connection in 1972 and Unforgiven in 1992. He retired from acting in 2004 to focus on writing and painting. Hackman married Arakawa in 1991, having been married previously to Faye Maltese from 1956 to 1986. Arakawa was a classical pianist. Hackman is survived by three children from his first marriage.

According to the NHS, hantaviruses, from the Bunyaviridae family, are a group of viruses that are normally carried by rodents, such as rats, mice and voles. They are present throughout the world and they cause a range of diseases in humans ranging from mild, flu-like illness to severe respiratory illness or haemorrhagic disease with kidney involvement.