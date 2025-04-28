Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he was charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following a Metropolitan Police Police investigation.

The BBC has confirmed there is no evidence of a "toxic culture" at the organisation following an independent review, but it acknowledged that a minority of individuals engage in unacceptable behaviour that must be urgently addressed.

The review, conducted by Change Associates and commissioned by the BBC board, was launched amid allegations of bullying and workplace misconduct, intensified by the fallout from the Huw Edwards scandal. Publishing the findings on Monday, the BBC said: "Found no evidence of a toxic culture, but in a series of detailed findings and recommendations, it highlighted key areas for improvement."

The report said that "the majority of people who work for the BBC are proud to do so and describe loving their jobs," but warned that "some staff thought there (was) a minority of people at the BBC – both on and off-air – who were able to behave unacceptably without it being addressed." It concluded: "Even though they are small in number, their behaviour creates large ripples which negatively impact the BBC’s culture and external reputation."

The BBC board and management fully accepted the findings, calling the report "a catalyst for meaningful change."

BBC chair Samir Shah said: "There is a minority of people whose behaviour is simply not acceptable. And there are still places where powerful individuals – on and off screen – can abuse that power to make life for their colleagues unbearable." He added: "In the end, it’s quite simple: if you are a person who is prepared to abuse power or punch down or behave badly, there is no place for you at the BBC."

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he was charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following a Metropolitan Police Police investigation.

Director-General Tim Davie said the report "provides clear, practical recommendations that we are committed to implementing at pace," promising to ensure the BBC's core values are "lived and championed by the whole organisation each and every day."

The report made clear that "organisational culture is more than stated values or written policies. It is shaped by what behaviour is rewarded, tolerated, and punished," influencing communication, decision-making, and whether staff feel safe to speak out. It found that while formal structures like the BBC’s Code of Conduct exist, "there is a lack of consistency concerning the behaviours the BBC currently rewards, tolerates, and punishes."

Specifically, it highlighted that while there were positive examples of individuals who raised issues being supported, there were also instances where poor behaviour, especially from powerful figures, was tolerated. The report warned that "some individuals are seen as ‘untouchable,’" creating an environment where misconduct can fester if not swiftly addressed.

Furthermore, the review criticised a slow internal process for dealing with complaints and performance issues, and noted that "the onus is currently on individuals to raise concerns," instead of empowering managers to intervene proactively when they witness inappropriate behaviour.

While the BBC’s values remain a source of pride among staff, the report pointed out that they are often not "loudly" lived day-to-day. It found that although the BBC’s Code of Conduct was updated in 2022, awareness among staff was low, and many felt it was too legalistic and lacked practical guidance.

The review praised initiatives like the BBC Studios’ Pledge, aimed at reinforcing positive behaviour standards at the start of productions, but stressed that similar efforts needed to be embedded more widely across the organisation.

In response, the BBC announced a series of immediate actions, including:

Launching a refreshed Code of Conduct with specific guidance for on-air talent.

Strengthening its disciplinary processes with clear examples of misconduct and consequences.

Mandating external TV production partners meet Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA) standards.

Rolling out a new “Call It Out” campaign to encourage speaking up and informal resolution where possible.

Establishing a new independent Response Team to rebuild trust in handling of complaints.

The BBC said it would also invest in leadership development, improve succession planning for on-air talent, and reinforce the expectation that all managers must actively uphold the BBC’s values.

The broadcaster stressed that these measures are designed to build a safer, more respectful culture for all employees and to protect the BBC’s reputation as it moves forward.