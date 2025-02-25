The Apprentice director Ali Abbasi has apologised for his “over-familiar gesture” towards a famous actor at an award ceremony after he was accused of “groping” him.

The 44-year-old filmmaker was accused of “aggressively groping” an unnamed male A-list star while “inebriated” at a Golden Globes afterparty last month.

Abbasi has now responded to the allegations, revealing that he “slapped” the actor “on the rear”, but saying it was in a non-sexual way and he realised he had made a mistake instantly. He has also apologised for his actions.

In a statement to People, he said: “I fully understand that my action made someone uncomfortable, regardless of my intent, and for that I am truly sorry. I had spent time with the person concerned on multiple occasions and had reason to think we had a friendly relationship.”

“When I saw him at the Golden Globes party, I was excited to reconnect. I made an over-familiar gesture - a slap on the rear - which I intended as playful and not in any sexual way whatsoever.

He went on: “I quickly realized I had misjudged the situation. I apologized to him on the spot, and the following day I made sure my apology was reiterated through my representatives.”

The Apprentice director Ali Abbasi has apologised for his “over-familiar gesture” towards a famous actor at a Golden Globes afterparty after he was accused of “groping” him. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

The afterparty was thrown by Abbasi and the actor’s then mutual talent firm, Creative Arts Agency, at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood. There are reports that the incident led to Abbasi being dropped by talent agencies Creative Arts Agency and Entertainment 360. He denies this.

His statement went on: “The suggestion that I was dropped by my representation due to this interaction is false. My decision to part ways was a long-term career decision that was not shaped by short-term motivations.

“I believe in taking accountability for my actions; I made a mistake, I apologized and have learned a valuable life lesson. I remain grateful for the incredible work of our cast, crew and supporters on The Apprentice, and I hope the focus stays on their achievements.”

Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice was released in October and charts the start of the President’s career in the 1970s, including his reality show of the same name. Sebastian Stan, who played Trump, and Jeremy Strong, who played Trump’s mentor, the lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn, were nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes.

Abbasi, who has also directed Holy Spider, Border, and several episodes of the first season of TV series The Last Of Us, has been nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Director this weekend.