A heartbroken TV star has paid emotional tribute to her late dad who has died of cancer, and has said she ‘will never not unsee [him] leaving’.

Laura Jackson has taken to Instagram to post a lengthy tribute to her late father Paul.

The 39-year-old is known for hosting ITV2’s Take Me Out: The Gossip, the spin off to the hugely popular ITV 1 Paddy McGuinness dating show Take Me Out, alongside Michelle Keegan’s husband Mark Wright. She also fronted BBC One’s Ready or Not.

The TV host had previously told her fans that Paul was battling Mesothelioma – a form of cancer that develops in the lining that covers the outer surface of some of the body’s organs, according to the NHS.

In Laura’s tribute, she said the last five months had been “the hardest of [her] life”. She went on: “This has been so painful. We watched you die on Saturday night (October 4) - I will never not unsee you leaving us - they said it would be peaceful but all I have is pain, loss and such sadness. There is nothing peaceful about the fact you are not here, dad.

“Dad, it’s so hard. This is so hard. You loved me like no one else and never judged me. The last few weeks were so hard when the Mesothelioma tried to take charge, you were so brave and so strong.”

ITV and BBC TV presenter Laura Jackson has posted a tribute to her dad after he died of cancer. Photo by Instagram/@IAmLauraJackson. | Instagram/@IAmLauraJackson

She ended her statement to say: “It’s been a privilege to be your daughter.I feel so sad, I really don’t know how to live my life without you. Things will never be the same again. I love you so much, I miss you so so much already.”

Alongside the written tribute, Laura shared many photos and videos of herself and her dad looking happy together. The star received many messages of support from fans and famous friends.

Former co-host Paddy McGuinness wrote: “Sending love Laura. You had a bloody good one there. Those memories never leave,” alongside a love heart emoji. ITV’s Big Brother host AJ Odudu commented: “Oh Laura I’m so deeply sorry.”

Richard Branson penned: “A beautiful tribute to clearly a wonderful man. Sending love to you and all your family.”

A fan wrote: “I’m so sorry Laura. I get this so much, it’s so hard. No words can ease the pain now but try to remember you will always live with him in you in your heart even while it’s broken.”

Paul was 75 and would have turned 76 next month. He is survived by three daughters, including Laura, a step daughter and 10 grandchildren. Three of those grandchildren are the three little ones Laura shares with her husband Jonathan Gorrigan; a six-year-old daughter Sidney, a three-year-old son named Remy, and a two-year-old son named Nico.