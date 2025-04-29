Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actor Terrence Howard has been accused of being homophobic after publicly stating he would not portray a gay character.

Howard revealed he once stepped away from a major film role because it would have required him to depict a same-sex relationship.

Speaking to Bill Maher on the Club Random podcast, Howard explained the situation, recalling that years ago Motown legend Smokey Robinson had invited him to dinner to discuss playing him in a biopic.

However, Howard said he turned Robinson down because he was already in talks with director Lee Daniels about portraying Marvin Gaye in a separate project.

Howard described that decision as the "biggest mistake" of his career, but said he ultimately backed out of the Marvin Gaye role as well after learning how Gaye’s sexuality would be depicted in the film.

"I was over at Quincy Jones' house and I’m asking Quincy, 'I’m hearing rumours that Marvin was gay' and I’m like, 'Was he gay?'" Howard recalled. "And Quincy’s like, 'Yes.'"

Following that conversation, Howard decided he could not move forward with the project. "They would’ve wanted to do that, and I wouldn’t have been able to do that," he said about portraying a gay relationship.

When Maher asked him directly, "You mean you couldn’t kiss a guy on screen in a movie?" Howard replied, "No. Because I don’t fake it."

He then made a comment that many online critics have described as homophobic, saying: "That would f--- me. I would cut my lips off. If I kissed some man, I would cut my lips off."

Maher responded cautiously, admitting he would also be uncomfortable but distancing himself from Howard’s extreme language: "It does not make me homophobic to not want to kiss a man."

The remarks have triggered strong reactions on social media, with many accusing Howard of expressing outdated and offensive views about portraying LGBTQ+ characters in film.

Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their disappointment. One said: “This man stays making the stupidest career decisions..” Another commented: “Eww byyyye homophobe.” Another said: “jobless, insecure, homophobic in the big 2025, pick a struggle.”

However, there were those who defended him saying that it was his preference not to kiss another man. One wrote: “If a guy don’t wanna kiss a man that is his preference! No straight man wants another n****s hot breath on them.” Another said: “A man not wanting to kiss a man is not homophobic bruh, stop tryna project ya gayness on to everyone...worry about ya own sexuality.”