BBC gay dating show ‘I Kissed A Boy’ will return for a second series - and the broadcaster has teased it will air soon.

The UK’s first ever gay dating show is returning to BBC Three after a smash hit debut series won heaps of praise from fans.

In a post on X, the broadcaster teased that details of season two would be revealed this week. “Heard you were ready for another hot queer summer? Keep your eyes peeled for all things #IKissedABoy this week,” a message on the official BBC Three account read.

The BBC has announced back in May that ‘I Kissed A Boy’ will return for a second series. Produced by Twofour, hosted by Pop Icon Dannii Minogue and voiced by actor and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Layton Williams. It’s the party you do not want to miss. It’s loud, proud and it all starts with a kiss.

It was 2023 when BBC Three launched the UK’s first gay dating show to a fantastic reception. Then, last year, the celebration of queer love continued with the huge success of the UK’s first lesbian dating show ‘I Kissed a Girl’, which has also been exceptionally well received. Now, Minogue will be returning to the Italian Masseria for an epic summer of love that promises more joy, more untold stories and more drama than ever before with 10 new single boys.

The latest news on the new series was met with excitement from fans. One person posted: “Ooooh yay!! Love this, and I Kissed A Girl too. Great shows.” Another person said “yay”.

Dannii Minogue said about the new series: “I am so excited that I’ll be back in Italy to play cupid. I can’t wait to meet the next cast when the Masseria doors open. There are so many diverse and important stories yet to tell. And be sure that I’ll have the party started for a wonderful summer of love”.

The format sees 10 singles, who are matched up, meet for the first time . . . with a kiss. No small talk. No swiping on apps. Just one kiss to test out their chemistry straight away. Will it be a polite peck? Or a passionate snog? And ultimately, will that first kiss lead to love?

‘I Kissed A Boy’ promises to “serve joy, entertainment and a sparkling soundtrack full of gay anthems”, according to the BBC. It’s the ground-breaking show that celebrates the queer community and invites all viewers to join the party.

Nasfim Haque, Head of Content for BBC Three said: “I am thrilled to have this innovative, ground-breaking format return to BBC Three. ‘I Kissed A Boy’s’ success is testament to the channel’s unwavering dedication to producing content that both entertains and educates”.

‘I Kissed A Boy’ has garnered widespread acclaim for its unique storytelling and commitment to diversity and LGBTQ+ representation. Series 1 won Screen Moment Of The Year at the prestigious Pink News Awards as well as Best Multichannel Programme at the Broadcast Awards. The first series captured the hearts of audiences across the UK. Attitude Magazine described it as “a refreshing addition to the dating canon” and The Tab said “it’s drama-filled, unfiltered dating show us gays have always deserved”. Variety described the series as a “reality gamechanger” and The Guardian defined it as “relatable” and “historic”.

David Brindley, Executive Producer for Twofour said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled that the BBC will be returning to I Kissed A Boy. The 'I Kissed A...' world is a joyful, uplifting, and entertaining new take on the reality genre, and the entire team at Twofour - who are so passionate about making this show - can't wait to see what this next series holds, aside from Dannii's second-to-none fashion choices, they're guaranteed.”

When will ‘I Kissed a Boy’ series 2 be on?

More details about the show will be announced in due course, but we know for sure that the show will air this summer. We don’t have an exact launch date yet or any cast information, but it seems that more information will be revealed later this week.