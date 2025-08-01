Influencer Irene Gu was leaving a cinema car park when her vehicle was reportedly suddenly blocked by the suspect, her boyfriend.

Influencer Irene Gu has been tragically found with her throat slit outside of a cinema after the suspect, her boyfriend, who has the surname Liu, reportedly blocked her vehicle leaving the car park. The Sun reported that “An argument erupted and the suspect, surnamed Liu, dragged her into a nearby stairwell and allegedly slit her throat.

“Afterwards, he reportedly fled to his grandad's house on the other side of the island.” The incident took place in Taipei, Taiwan.

Tributes have been paid to Irene Gu, who had 20.2 followers on Instagram, one fan said: “No pain ~ go to heaven to be a beautiful angel, go all the way 😢,” whilst another said: “RIP 🕊 hope you are free and safe over there.”

Four weeks ago Irene Gu had shared a photo of herself on Instagram, with the caption: “Sometimes thank myself for walking so many roads alone.” In response to this photograph and caption, a fan said: “Come to Jesus . No disease or pain. Not suffering from feelings and reincarnation. Amen.”

As well as being an influencer, Irene Irene worked as a public relations officer at a nightclub called Ruff in the Taiwanese capital Taipei. According to reports, Irene worked in banking but left her job to work in PR so she could have the same schedule as her boyfriend.

Metro reported that “He confessed to killing Irene, but claimed he wanted to get back £10,000 he supposedly lent her during their relationship.”

According to Metro, “In May, Irene filed a complaint for assault against Liu as well as applying for a protective order.

But he failed to appear in court, and in the days leading up to her death, Irene posted: “‘If you hit me, I’ll go to the police, right?”

In another post, Irene said:” Someone asked me why don’t I just block him?,” and also said: “Because he’ll find me, he even asked my colleagues if I was at work, disturbing my co-workers.

“Most importantly, I don’t owe him money!”