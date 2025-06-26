Influencer Gloria Zamora and business partner Hector Garduno were fatally shot outside a restaurant.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fitness influencer Gloria Zamora, 40, who was a mum of seven and her business partner Hector Garduno were fatally shot by Zamora’s estranged husband outside a Southern California restaurant. According to NBC Los Angeles, “The suspected shooter, identified by police as her estranged husband, was shot and killed by an off-duty sheriff's deputy who heard the gunfire, according to police.”

Both Gloria Zamora and Hector Garduno passed away at hospital. A GoFundMe page has been set up by Jazlynne Zamora, the daughter of Gloria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The GoFundMe page reads: “She leaves behind 7 beautiful children, ages 8 to 24, who are now facing a future without our mother’s warmth, guidance, and unconditional love. My mom was more than just a mother — she was a light in her community. She uplifted and inspired countless women, reminding them of their worth, their strength, and their potential. She always said, “Women can do anything they set their minds to,” and she lived those words every day. Her courage, kindness, and determination touched the lives of everyone who knew her.

Influencer Gloria Zamora and business partner Hector Garduno were fatally shot outside a restaurant by her estranged husband. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

“This tragedy has left our family devastated emotionally and financially. We are asking for your help to cover funeral and memorial expenses, and to ease the burden on my siblings and I as we try to navigate life in the wake of this loss. Any funds raised will go directly toward funeral costs and support for my siblings and I in the difficult months ahead.”

Tributes have been paid to Gloria Zamora on her Instagram page, she had built up a following of 165K followers. One person wrote: “Where are all her 157k followers at? If everyone donated minimum one dollar each this will be the kind of support the kids need now,” whilst another said: “R.I.P Beautiful 🙏🏼♥️ you didn't deserve this.”

Jazlynne Zamora told NBC Los Angeles that "I miss my mom so much," and also said: "Nobody saw her Saturday. She was gone for a business meeting. She did a photo shoot and met her business partner because they were going to open up a gym for women.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua Alvarez paid tribute to Gloria Zamora on Facebook and said: “My beautiful friend was tragically taken from us and left behind 7 beautiful children. If you can please find it in your heart to contribute to her GoFundMe, her children will greatly appreciate it. Anything Helps.”