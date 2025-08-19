Yarely Ashley Hermosillo was known for posting recipes to her fans on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yarely Ashley Hermosillo, who was an Arizona-based content creator, has died at 27 after being hit by a stray bullet. Yarely had 143K followers on Instagram and 102.9K followers on TikTok. She last posted on TikTok three days ago where she shared herself stocking up at the store Target.

In response to her last TikTok, fans have been paying tribute to her and one wrote: Though your time here was cut short, your light will continue to shine through those who love you. R.I.P Yarely,” whilst another wrote: RIP beautiful girl.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the website Arizona Family, “A man is in custody after police say he randomly shot and killed a woman while arguing with a driver in a different vehicle. Jesus Preciado Dousten, 33, is jailed on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with the death of 27-year-old Yarely Ashley Hermosillo.”

Influencer and mum Yarely Ashley Hermosillo has died at 27 after being hit by a stray bullet. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Yarely’s family which reads: “It is with broken hearts that we share the tragic and unexpected passing of our beloved Yarely. At just 27 years old, Yarely’s life was taken far too soon in a senseless act of violence. She was an innocent victim caught in the middle of a road rage incident between others, leavingher family and friends devastated.

“Yarely was a loving wife, a devoted mother, and a beautiful soul whose light touched everyone who knew her. She leaves behind her husband and their 4-year-old son, who now face an unimaginable loss. Yarely’s greatest joy in life was being a mother, and she poured her heart into caring for her little boy.

“As our family grieves this heartbreaking tragedy, we are asking for support to help ease the financial burden her husband now faces—covering funeral expenses, as well as providing for their young son during this difficult time. No amount can ever replace Yarely’s presence, but your kindness and generosity will help bring comfort and stability to her family as they navigate life without her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are forever grateful for every prayer, share, and donation made in Yarely’s honor. Thank you for helping us celebrate her life, carry on her memory, and surround her husband, son, siblings and mother with love during this devastating time.

“May her soul rest in peace, and may her memory live on through the love she gave so freely.”