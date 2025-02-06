BBC star Gethin Jones revealed he has been “kicked off” the dating app Hinge after women accused him of catfishing.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BBC presenter, whose former partners include opera singer Katherine Jenkins, opted to join Hinge, but it did him no favours. Instead of the expected flurry of interest, Gethin, 46, was reported for catfishing by hundreds of sceptical women who refused to believe it was really him.

Recalling the incident during an appearance on the Restless Natives podcast, he said: “A couple of weeks ago I was kicked off Hinge twice in eight hours for violating the Code of Conduct. Three hundred women had reported me for catfishing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was that moment when you have to write to Hinge, on a Thursday night, all alone, "Dear Hinge, it’s Gethin here, 46, I just want to get my money back because it’s not really working for me", eating some cereal because there’s nothing in the fridge. That’s when I’m like, "What am I doing with my life?"'.

BBC star Gethin Jones revealed he has been “kicked off” the dating app Hinge after women accused him of catfishing. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Gethin was involved in a four relationship with Katherine Jenkins from 2007, two years after their initial meeting. The couple announced their engagement in February 2011, but ten months later confirmed they had separated.

Jenkins has since married American artist and film director Andrew Levitas, with whom she raises two children. Speaking to MailOnline three years after the split, Gethin admitted: “All I want to do now is meet someone, get married, have a big family, be a good father.

“I have never made any secret of that but the problem is finding someone. I started going to yoga classes as I thought that would be a good place to meet girls, but it is hard to chat to someone when you are balancing upside down.” His subsequent romantic interests have included former The Only Way Is Essex star Lucy Mecklenburgh, TV presenter Amanda Byram and German underwear model Katja Zwara.