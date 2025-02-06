After 36 years at Sky News, Kay Burley has announced her retirement - here’s who the bookies are backing to replace her in the hotseat.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following Kay Burley’s announcement she would be retiring from Sky News after 36 years, speculation is rife as to who will take over from the 64-year-old. Now the latest betting odds have revealed who could be taking the newsroom hotseat.

Burley made the announcement on Wednesday (February 5) revealing it would be her last day on air. The veteran journalist was one of the original presenters who helped launch Sky News in 1989.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having presented the morning slot since 2019, at the end of her final show, she said: “After over a million minutes of live TV news, more than anyone else in the world, it’s time for me to indulge in some of my other passions, including my love for travel.

“So, after covering 12 separate general elections, including Sir Keir Starmer’s victory last year, I am retiring from Sky News - let politicians of every party just rejoice at that news. Thank you for waking up and tuning in every morning. I can’t tell you how much I have appreciated your support over the last three-and-a-half decades - you’re awesome.”

Raised in Wigan, Lancashire, Burley took her first steps into journalism reporting for the Wigan Evening Post and Chronicle aged 17. She later secured a job with the BBC on its local radio stations and then Tyne Tees Television, before joining the now defunct TV-am in 1985 as a reporter and occasional newsreader.

Kay Burley is applauded as she announces that she is retiring from Sky News after 36 years | Sky News/PA Wire

Burley was recruited for the fledgling Sky News in 1989 as one of its founding presenters. In September 2018, the broadcaster was given her own show on Sky News as part of a major shake-up at the channel and a year later she moved to the breakfast time slot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her last day coincided with Sky News’s 36th birthday. In a note shared with staff, Sky News executive chairman David Rhodes thanked Burley for her “huge contribution to Sky, to the art of the interview and to British journalism”, and wished her “the best of luck”.

He added: “With millions of minutes presenting live rolling news, Kay’s legacy in television journalism is unmatched, as is her commitment to Sky’s legacy. I’m sure some MPs in Westminster will sleep easy knowing they won’t face her indomitable questioning in the mornings.

“Kay confirmed that today was her final broadcast with Sky News. Of course, Breakfast continues – with the other current presenters and with our Friday-Sunday team.”

So, with big boots to fill, who will be taking over? These are the latest betting odds offering an insight into who will be next behind the Sky News desk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kay Burley Sky News replacement latest odds

The oddsmaker at betideas.com has priced up likely candidates to take over Burley’s role at Sky News, now she’s off travelling.

Sarah-Jane Mee 3/1 **Favourite**

Sophy Ridge 5/1

Beth Rigby 6/1

Andrew Marr 8/1

Robert Peston 9/1

Anna Botting 10/1

Nick Robinson 10/1

Dan Walker 12/1

Geraldine Scott 12/1

Niall Paterson 12/1

Kate McCann 14/

Mark Austin 14/1

Andy Bell 16/1

Martin Stanford 16/1

Chris Mason 18/1

James Rubin 20/1

Laura Kuenssberg 20/1

Lucy Watson 20/1

Emma Crosby 22/1

Dermot Murnaghan 25/1

Faisal Islam 28/1

Cathy Newman 33/1

Gary Gibbon 33/1

Ian King 33/1

Jo Coburn 33/1

Paul McNamara 33/1

Stephen Dixon 40/1

Andrew Neil 100/1

Piers Morgan 150/1

Commenting on Kay's shock retirement, oddsmaker for Betideas, Shane Orton, said: “Kay Burley was a popular, yet divisive figure on Sky News, we believe Sky will look to replace Kay with a more affable host. Sarah-Jane Mee already hosts her own segment on Sky News called 'Sarah-Jane Mee Show'. The Sky Sports News presenter is red-hot favourite to take over the position held by Burley for 36 years.”