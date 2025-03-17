Country singer Lainey Wilson was the headline act at Europe’s biggest country music festival, C2C: Country to Country over the weekend.

C2C: Country to Country began on Friday March 14 and ended on Sunday March 16 and Friday night's headliner was country singer Lainey Wilson. For those of you who are unfamiliar with Lainey Wilson, she has 3.1 million followers on Instagram and is a Grammy-winning country singer.

Lainey Wilson is best known for her hits ‘Things a Man Oughta Know,’ ‘Watermelon Moonshine,’ and ‘Heart Like a Truck.’ According to Biography, “many executives believed her musical style didn’t fit the modern genre, and she struggled to achieve success for years.

“It wasn’t until her songs started to be featured on the popular television drama Yellowstone in 2019 that this perception began to change and Wilson achieved widespread popularity. Named Entertainer of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards, Wilson won the Best Country Album Grammy for Bell Bottom Country.” She released the record, Whirlwind, in August 2024.

Is Lainey Wilson performing in the UK, what’s her net worth, did she make a cameo in Yellowstone Season 5? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Is Lainey Wilson performing in the UK?

Lainey Wilson has just performed at the C2C: Country to Country music festival. She will perform in Kingston upon Thames on March 18 and will then move onto Paris on March 19.

How much is Lainey Wilson worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lainey Wilson has a fortune of $4 million.

Is Lainey Wilson dating or is she married?

Lainey Wilson is engaged to Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges, a former NFL player-turned-real estate agent. Last month, the couple announced their engagement and Lainey Wilson shared the news on her Instagram account. She shared photos of the proposal and wrote: “4x4xU forever ❤️.”

Fans were quick to react to the news and one wrote: “I think this is great that these two love each other my parents are married for 54 years and my mom is Southern so I wish him all the best I really do I think these guys are a great couple,” whilst another wrote: “I'm so happy for you both! Beautiful ring for a beautiful woman🍾🎉💍🔥❤️.”

Lainey Wilson talked about her first date with Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges to People magazine and said: “We went to this old place called Silverados, and it had free beer and wine from 5 to 10 p.m.,” she said. “I was like, ‘This boy likes to ball on a budget too. This is gonna work out.’ "

Did Lainey Wilson make a cameo in Yellowstone Season 5?

Yes, Lainey Wilson did make a cameo in Yellowstone Season 5. She made her acting debut and played the character of Abby, a local musician who struck up a romance with rancher Ryan (played by Ian Bohen).