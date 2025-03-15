Singer Paul Cauthen is updating fans on his health weeks after cancelling his tour and taking a break from social media.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer said he was on tour when he came down with pneumonia. His health then began to deteriorate.

He said in a video posted to his Instagram account on Friday, March 14: “It’s been for the right reasons. I was taking a bunch of steroids to get me through those shows. Something woke me up and I was blue in my lips and white in my face. It just scared the hell out of me”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was in that moment he decided he needed to go home to Texas, the country singer recalled. Fortunately, his bus driver was just approaching the exit for the Des Moines International Airport.

Singer Paul Cauthen is updating fans on his health weeks after cancelling his tour and taking a break from social media. (Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio) | Getty Images for iHeartRadio

After a few weeks of being back home, Cauthen said he went to the Cooper Clinic in Dallas to get a full checkup. He said: “So I go up there and get a bunch of scans done and happened to be clear,” the singer said before mentioning the doctor had found “one little spot.”

From the spot the doctors identified, Cauthen said the doctors found a mass in his right thyroid. “They told me that it is papillary carcinoma and that it’s cancer,” Cauthen said before admitting that taking time off of the road to get healthy and take care of himself is likely what saved his life.

“I have had a lot of time to reflect and realize that life is short and precious,” Cauthen continued before thanking his fans for their “unwavering support” during this uncertain time. Cauthen expressed confidence that this was not the end of his singing career. He promised fans that he would continue writing music and tour again.